Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson 'less likely' to play against Steelers

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ7Zk_0jYEPV6e00

Bad news for the Baltimore Ravens, good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that quarterback Lamar Jackson, who injured his knee in Sunday’s 10-9 win against the Denver Broncos, is “week-to-week”.

That pretty much means he won’t be available for the first match-up of the season between the two rivals.

Harbaugh made the comments said Jackson is “less likely” and “not impossible”, but Audacy NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora said that Jackson is also dealing with several other issues.

Jackson left the game on the last play of the first quarter after he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

With “less likely” to play at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Ravens will have to go with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Harbaugh is more optimistic of a Jackson return after the Steeler game. His injury is not suspected to be season-ending.

