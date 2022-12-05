ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $3.05 to $76.93 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.89 to $82.68 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 8 cents to $2.20 a gallon. January heating oil fell 17 cents to $3 a gallon. January natural gas fell 70 cents to $5.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $28.30 to $1,781.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 83 cents to $22.42 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.69 Japanese yen from 134.44 yen. The euro fell to $1.0493 from $1.0534.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

