Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
ABC News
Prince Harry and Meghan docuseries: Royal family counters Netflix, says they were not contacted for comment
Netflix and Britain's royal family have differing views when it comes to whether or not the family was asked to participate in the new docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the opening seconds of the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which debuted Thursday, Netflix...
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
ABC News
Duchess Meghan says she was in 'ripped jeans' and barefoot when she first met Princess Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are sharing new details about the royal family's reaction to their relationship. Meghan, a California native, says in the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," that she had a casual first meeting with her future sister-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales.
ABC News
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunite in sweet photo from daughter Tallulah
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis recently reunited at a family dinner, a sweet photo shared by their daughter Tallulah Willis showed. Tallulah Willis took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo from the fun-filled evening, featuring her and her mom hugging while her dad is making direct eye contact with Moore's dog, Pilaf.
ABC News
'The Light Pirate' by Lily Brooks-Dalton is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for December
"The Light Pirate" by Lily Brooks-Dalton is our "GMA" Book Club pick for December. The novel is set in the near future and Florida is slipping away. The sunshine state has been battered by devastating weather patterns and rising sea levels that have wreaked havoc on the state's infrastructure. As a hurricane approaches a small town on the southeastern coast, Kirby Lowe and his pregnant wife Frida, along with their two sons, prepare for the worst.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist
As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower. Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
ABC News
Prince Harry, Meghan receive award from Robert F. Kennedy's daughter amid docuseries controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in New York City Tuesday night to receive an award for their humanitarian work. The couple received the Ripple of Hope Award, an honor given by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization to leaders who have "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights."
ABC News
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate daughter Audrey's 21st birthday with sweet posts
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their daughter Audrey McGraw turning 21. The country superstars, who were married in October 1996, each took to Instagram to share sweet posts dedicated to their youngest child on her special day. Tim McGraw, 55, shared a video montage of photos of his...
