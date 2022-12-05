Need a Christmas tree? Instacart it
SAN FRANCISCO – For the first time ever, Instacart customers can order a Christmas tree to be delivered straight to their home, according to a press release from Instacart.
Whether you want a fresh-cut tree or an artificial one, people can order a Christmas tree directly on the app with same-day delivery, said the company.In-N-Out launches own ugly Christmas sweaters
Live trees up to 5 feet tall are available for same-day Instacart delivery. Instacart said customers can also request their live tree be trimmed and leveled.Check out San Diego’s holiday-themed hotel suite
Instacart can also deliver artificial trees up to 9 feet tall, along with the traditional decorations on them, the company said.

