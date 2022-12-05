The various lights and luminaries of the video games industry released a whole bunch of trailers last night, during the industry’s annual The Game Awards event—most of them for upcoming games. But the one video that’s stuck in our head right now is the one trailer that wasn’t for a game, but a game-based movie. Said film, unsurprisingly, is the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which continues to look better than we could have hoped with each subsequent trailer. But the question haunting us right now isn’t about Chris Pratt’s accent, or whether Toad’s head-thing is a hat or not. (It’s a “cap,” according to voice actor Keegan-Michael Key.) No, it’s this: How the hell does the economy of the Mushroom Kingdom work?

10 HOURS AGO