Texas State

Bill to create Crawford County military cemetery heads to Mich. Senate

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan is one of four states in the U.S. that does not have a state-operated veterans cemetery, but that could change soon. On Tuesday, the Michigan House of Reps. passed Bill 971, which would create a state veterans cemetery fund and authorize a land purchase in Crawford County for the cemetery.
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot to stand trial in Antrim County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial later this month, an 86th District Judge ruled Tuesday. Court records show the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer began in June 2020. Preliminary examinations, which began last August, were...
Ryan Kelley seeks time to mull any plea deals in Jan 6 case

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for Ryan Kelley, a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Kelley, asking...
Michigan Legislature ends GOP majority with marathon session, but little legislation

LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan prepares for a first-in-a-generation shift from a Republican-led Legislature to a Democratic one, Republicans are leaving on a quieter note. The 2022 lame duck period, the time after an election and before the new slate of lawmakers comes in, proved to be largely uneventful, with very little legislation passing through to the governor's desk in the month since the midterm election.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Wednesday Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

WEST MICHIGAN — Over 2,400 Americans died, and 1,178 were wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor, 81 years ago, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Michiganders and Americans everywhere owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the United States Armed Forces who died at Pearl Harbor, as well as to those who survived and fought with great honor and bravery in the Second World War while defending the people and principles of our nation," she said in the proclamation.
Sugar Island Ferry suffers structural damage, large vehicles prohibited

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Sugar Islander II suffered structural damage on its bow following a "high wind event," according to a post made by Sugar Island Ferry. Due to the damage large vehicles such as semi-trucks, delivery trucks and construction vehicles are prohibited from the ferry for...
Gov. Whitmer, DNR seeking support for park upgrades in 11 counties

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the recommendation to improve parks in 11 counties from a combined $7.4 million budget from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. "The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s...
Health departments across northern Michigan see rise in COVID, flu and RSV

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan health departments are tracing several different health concerns this winter season. With holiday travel up and respiratory viruses are also on the rise. Flu season: Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity. “The holidays bring us together, people traveling and mixing. Bringing...
Middle schooler in detention facility for making terrorist threat

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 14-year-old student at Sault Ste. Marie Area Middle School has been put in a detention facility on a charge of making a terrorist threat, Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools announced. The student's identity will not be released by the school or authorities.
Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
School leaders form partnership to tackle teacher shortage in Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's educational leaders are creating a partnership to address the state's teacher shortages. During a virtual roundtable, 39 intermediate school districts or educational service agencies, including Northwest Education Services in Traverse City, introduced "Talent Together". Leaders of the group say this is the largest education...
Sunshine breaking through the clouds on Thursday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thursday the sun will break thru the clouds. One of the sunniest days we've had lately. Highs in the upper 20s in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from around 30 to 38 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind 5 to 15 miles per hour....light and variable wind.
JKL Bahweting Anishnabe Academy closes due to student illnesses

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Joseph K. Lumsden Bahweting Anishnabe Academy has announced the school will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to excessive illnesses within the school. 28% of the school's student body has reportedly gotten sick. Another story: Health departments across northern Michigan see rise...
