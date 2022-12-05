WEST MICHIGAN — Over 2,400 Americans died, and 1,178 were wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor, 81 years ago, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Michiganders and Americans everywhere owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the United States Armed Forces who died at Pearl Harbor, as well as to those who survived and fought with great honor and bravery in the Second World War while defending the people and principles of our nation," she said in the proclamation.

