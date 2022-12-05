Read full article on original website
Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
BPD: 12-year-old missing, at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, near Oregon Street. Maroney is considered at-risk due to age and having no prior history of running away.
California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed because a defense attorney and prosecutor are currently in trial on other cases that will take weeks to finish. Prosecutor Eric Smith is handling a death penalty case expected to go into February. Autumn Paine, the lawyer representing […]
Graffiti problem continues, BPD searches for vandalizer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield is no stranger to graffiti, in fact, the Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this a man seen vandalizing an East Bakersfield fence in front of an apartment complex this past November. A crime that’s punishable up to a felony. "It depends on...
Heartbreaking minutes after explosion that severely injured Bakersfield oil worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An oil worker severely injured in a rig blowout that blew him off an abandoned oil platform in Bakersfield on Friday has been in and out of surgeries over the last several days. Leo Andrade has been fighting for his life after an explosion at an abandoned oil well on Friday. His […]
BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique just celebrated its 40th anniversary doing business in Bakersfield, but the inflation-driven decline in shoppers has them wondering if they'll see their 41st.
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 8, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area. Marshals are looking for Thomas Balderas, 54. Balderas is a parolee at-large wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Balderas has a criminal history...
Could killing robots come to Kern County?
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond last week where a KCSO deputy came close to a potentially deadly gunshot wound, we're asking if a robot like the one is something Kern County would explore. Last week, supervisors in San Francisco voted on special deadly police...
The man behind the magic: Behind the scenes of the CALM HolidayLights show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Kern community members know and enjoy the festive and magical HolidayLights at CALM, but what you may not know is how it started. “I’ve always loved lights as a child, it’s still something that has never grown out of me.” Josh Barnett, president and owner of Lightasmic, said. Barnett is […]
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
Missing Bakersfield teen rescued in San Luis Obispo County's Pirates Cove
SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing Bakersfield 17-year-old was found safely Wednesday in a remote water area near Pirates Cove, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release. The unidentified teen was reported missing by family Tuesday. Deputies found the missing...
Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 8
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Bruno from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bruno or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
