ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: 12-year-old missing, at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, near Oregon Street. Maroney is considered at-risk due to age and having no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed because a defense attorney and prosecutor are currently in trial on other cases that will take weeks to finish. Prosecutor Eric Smith is handling a death penalty case expected to go into February. Autumn Paine, the lawyer representing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Graffiti problem continues, BPD searches for vandalizer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield is no stranger to graffiti, in fact, the Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this a man seen vandalizing an East Bakersfield fence in front of an apartment complex this past November. A crime that’s punishable up to a felony. "It depends on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hit-and-run victim killed after celebrating 39th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was killed in a hit-and-run while headed home from celebrating his birthday, according to reports. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 8, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area. Marshals are looking for Thomas Balderas, 54. Balderas is a parolee at-large wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Balderas has a criminal history...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Could killing robots come to Kern County?

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond last week where a KCSO deputy came close to a potentially deadly gunshot wound, we're asking if a robot like the one is something Kern County would explore. Last week, supervisors in San Francisco voted on special deadly police...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC

ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Dec. 8

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Bruno from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bruno or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy