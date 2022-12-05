Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Roads in the tri-state receive low marks in latest federal highway safety report
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Recently, the tri-state region scored low in the national highway safety report. The Report says South Dakota and Nebraska need much improvement in adopting more roadway safety laws on distracted driving and child passenger safety. The 2023 Highway Safety Report says South Dakota and Nebraska...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska to be awarded $8 million from JUUL settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced on Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories was reached, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms, severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes
Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
siouxlandnews.com
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
siouxlandnews.com
Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. Ricketts will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Pillen has laid out to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy.
siouxlandnews.com
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa Comm. College establishing new academy in Sioux Center with state grant
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College is getting a grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to help prepare students for jobs in high-demand fields. NCC is getting $1 million to establish a new "regional career academy" center on its Sioux Center campus which will serve five rural school districts by providing career and technical education programs.
siouxlandnews.com
Noem moving ahead to tax cuts, spending raises in budget address to the state
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's governor is moving forward with plans to both cut taxes and raise spending in the Rushmore State. Governor Kristi Noem delivered her annual Budget Address to the South Dakota Legislature Tuesday, setting out spending plans for the current fiscal year and the one starting next July.
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Reynolds awards $4 million in grants to prepare students for high-demand fields
Des Moines — Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded four $1 million competitive grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce. Iowa Central Community College, North Scott Community School District, Northwest Iowa...
siouxlandnews.com
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
Comments / 0