Texas State

Nebraska to be awarded $8 million from JUUL settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced on Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories was reached, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms, severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
NEBRASKA STATE
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes

Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
IOWA STATE
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
IOWA STATE
Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. Ricketts will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Pillen has laid out to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
IOWA STATE
Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
IOWA STATE
Northwest Iowa Comm. College establishing new academy in Sioux Center with state grant

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College is getting a grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to help prepare students for jobs in high-demand fields. NCC is getting $1 million to establish a new "regional career academy" center on its Sioux Center campus which will serve five rural school districts by providing career and technical education programs.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Governor Reynolds awards $4 million in grants to prepare students for high-demand fields

Des Moines — Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded four $1 million competitive grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce. Iowa Central Community College, North Scott Community School District, Northwest Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
IOWA STATE

