ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNSxk_0jYEOpof00

The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop.

The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.

Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles on $20M, 1-year deal

Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the 2022 NL West champions. He also swiped 27 bases and scored 101 runs.

The free agent market for the talented Turner likely was enhanced by bigger bases and restrictions on defensive positioning coming to the game next year — two changes that make Turner’s athleticism and defensive versatility even more valuable than before.

He turned down a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers in November, joining a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

Turner, 29, broke into the majors with Washington in 2015. The two-time All-Star hit .300 with 192 steals in six-plus seasons with the Nationals, winning the World Series in 2019.

Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?

Turner and ace right-hander Max Scherzer were traded to the Dodgers in a multiplayer deal at the 2021 trade deadline. Turner hit .338 with 10 homers and 11 steals down the stretch, and Los Angeles made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Atlanta.

Turner is a .302 hitter with 124 homers, 434 RBIs and 230 steals in 849 games. He has spent most of his career at shortstops, but he also has made big league starts at second base and in center field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal: Report

Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced. Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a […]
NEW YORK STATE
KTLA

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs agree to $17.5M, 1-year contract: Source

Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los […]
CHICAGO, IL
KTLA

Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu

The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Loose truck wheel causes multi-vehicle pileup on Riverside freeway: Video

A wheel that apparently came off a truck and got loose on the 91 Freeway in Riverside caused a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around midnight, leaving at least five vehicles damaged before the collisions stopped. Video recorded by Stacy Lopez and shared with KTLA showed one of the first […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film

Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
KTLA

Meet Piper: Kitten rescued from pipe in Riverside County

An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month. The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest. Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found near elementary school in Santa Clarita

Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School in Santa Clarita Wednesday morning. The body was discovered around 6:50 a.m. on a basketball court at Northbridge Park on Grandview Drive. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a body under a white sheet with a rifle nearby. A resident […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CHP officer rescues 5 dogs running in lanes of 60 Freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer over the weekend rescued five greyhound dogs running in lanes of the 60 Freeway. The agency received calls about the dogs on the highway Saturday. Responding Officer McAdams later advised that 10 to 15 greyhounds had gotten out of a wooden crate when it fell off the back of a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy