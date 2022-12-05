Military veterans of all ages are choosing to take their own life and it's a problem all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year since 2001 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. It's an issue that isn't talked about enough, and the VA is trying to change the discussion with outreach programs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO