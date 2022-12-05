Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Temperatures remain above average through the weekend
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
ABC 33/40 News
'They are not alone:' Town Hall held to discuss veteran suicide prevention
Military veterans of all ages are choosing to take their own life and it's a problem all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year since 2001 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. It's an issue that isn't talked about enough, and the VA is trying to change the discussion with outreach programs.
ABC 33/40 News
Daycares look to raise enrollment rates amid continuing inflation
Inflation is leading some Alabama daycares to raise their enrollment rates. According to a study done by the Alabama Department of Human Services, child care facility costs rose 17% following the pandemic and are only continuing to increase. Between high costs of food, utility bills, and vehicle up-keep for field...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Power rate increase for 2023 approved by PSC, third hike this year
Alabama Power announced Tuesday a customer rate increase on upcoming bills. The rate hike was approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in Montgomery. Customers will see an adjustment on January 2023 bills of about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. That amounts to an extra $81.72 a year.
