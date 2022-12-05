ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim was live-streaming during fatal shooting, crash in Azusa; impact caught on camera

By Cindy Von Quednow, Sandra Mitchell, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
 3 days ago

A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred.

The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street.

Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from a crash.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred first, about a half-mile away, near a local meat market.

In the live streamed video obtained by KTLA, a gunshot can be heard, and for 10 seconds after, the victim, who was wearing a red beanie and a black face mask, loses control before crashing into two parked cars.

Separate video from Steven Jimenez’s home shows the dark-colored Hyundai speeding down the street before slamming head-on into a parked pickup, sending the back of the truck on top of another parked car.

Firefighters pulled a young man from the wreckage and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told KTLA that they heard shots fired nearby and they believe the driver of the rented Hyundai was fleeing from the scene.

Reyna Sanchez said her father’s truck was the one damaged in the crash. She was thankful he wasn’t inside at the time, despite having a dentist appointment that morning.

She said that her father went out to the crash site with a fire extinguisher because one of the vehicles was on fire after the impact.

She added there was a bullet hole in the driver’s side window of the crashed car.

Authorities did not say whether the victim was armed at the time of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

KTLA’s Andre Tinoco contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

KTLA

