Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NBC Chicago
Dixmoor Failed to Correct Deficiency, Illinois EPA Says; Village Working to Fix Problem
Residents connected to the south suburb of Dixmoor’s water supply received a notice last week that indicates the village failed to correct a significant deficiency within the required time frame. A routine inspection conducted on August 11, 2021, by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found the chlorine injection pump...
vfpress.news
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
wjol.com
Senior Services Of Will County Helping Residents Of OLA Find New Homes
Senior Services of Will County has been working with residents of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet to find long term care for them after WJOL broke the news that OLA will be closing after 62 years. Brianne Hetman, Chief Executive Officer says they have a good relationship with OLA...
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
hometownnewsnow.com
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College First to Launch Program in South Cook County in Partnership with Pace Bus in Free CDL Permit Training
South Suburban College First to Launch Program in South Cook County in Partnership with Pace Bus in Free CDL Permit Training (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) and Pace Bus are pleased to announce their partnership to provide a free CDL Class B commercial driver’s license permit course for the next generation of professional bus operators in the Chicago Southland region. The college and transportation agency have teamed up to offer a customized two-week period to assist qualified applicants in obtaining their CDL permit. To remove financial barriers for students to pursue and complete the program actively, Pace will cover the costs of tuition, training, books, fees, and other expenses associated with the program. In addition, in partnership with Pace, SSC’s Work Equity Initiative will provide additional support and resources to students completing the Pace training.
Chicago residents can now get an additional $500 in stimulus payment
A new initiative that will offer you a one-time stimulus payment of $500 just in time for the holidays is available if you’re currently having financial difficulties. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 has recently been introduced by the city of Chicago. Residents of the City of Chicago who had...
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
vfpress.news
Maywood Among First 16 Communities To Join EV Readiness Program
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash. Last month, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus announced that 16 suburbs will comprise the inaugural cohort of communities to participate in their EV Readiness Program, an initiative launched earlier this year “to help local governments prepare to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure,” according to a statement the entities released Nov. 30.
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Wilbur Tillman Presided Over Unlawful Emergency Meeting Of Dolton SD 149
Wilbur Tillman Presided Over Unlawful Emergency Meeting of Dolton SD 149 (via ECWd) (Dolton, IL) – Dolton School District 149 held an emergency meeting, and an electronic-only, in violation of the Open Meetings Act on November 29, 2022. During the meeting, the board appointed Mercedes Francisco to the alleged...
Tar spill on I-65 near Gary causes backups for morning commuters: Indiana State Police
A ramp in northwest Indiana may be blocked for hours.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
WNDU
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
Woman critical in Hyde Park apartment fire with hoarder conditions: officials
CHICAGO — One person was critically injured in an extra-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a three-flat apartment complex in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. A fire commissioner said the blaze was especially difficult to strike due to a hoarding situation inside the […]
Carscoops
Chicago Drivers Face Over $56,000 In Penalties And Fees After City Tows 242 Vehicles In One Night
Every year from December 1st until April 1st, the city of Chicago bans street parking on some 107 miles worth of arterial roads around downtown. On the very first night of the ban this year, the city towed 242 vehicles. In total, all of these owners together will pay at least $56,870 to get them back.
Comments / 0