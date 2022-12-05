Endom Bridge in West Monroe to be temporarily closed on December 6th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 6 AM to 7 PM, the Endom Bridge in West Monroe, La. will be closed to motorists. The closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street.

According to officials, the closure is due to the Endom Bridge approach realignment projects and it is necessary for work to move forward on the realignment of the Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street intersection.