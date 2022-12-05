Read full article on original website
Annual Scrooge Performances to be Rescheduled
On Wednesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman informed the community that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Scrooge presentations that were set to take place this weekend by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus have been cancelled. Mayor Peterman encouraged participation at the productions as this is...
Christmas Treasures Fill Carbon High
Carbon Christmas was in full swing on Saturday as the Christmas Treasures Holiday Market filled the halls of Carbon High School (CHS). Hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, a $.50 entry fee entered attendees into hourly giveaways that were donated by vendors. The various vendors brought many...
MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL
The Helper City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 the Mayor can elect to hold meetings electronically beginning at 5:00 PM until further notice. Agendas will specify if a meeting will be held electronically or in person. Meetings will be held on the following dates:
EHS Student Organizes Change for Socks Campaign
Emery High student and Social Science Sterling Scholar Zayne Perea, the son of Monroe and Amber Magnuson of Castle Dale, has launched a fundraiser called the “Change for Socks” campaign. The goal of this fundraiser is to raise money to buy a large quantity of socks. The purchased...
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
Kaysville native, former BYU Cougarette shines in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ at the Eccles Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” continues its run at the Eccles Theater, we spoke to Utah native Libby Lloyd, who plays Lady M dancer Nini in the show. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which is the winner of...
Emery Cheer Opens at Winter Cheer Classic
The first competition of the season for Emery cheer occurred on Saturday at the Winter Cheer Classic at Mountain Ridge High. The Spartans were joined by Richfield, Morgan and North Sanpete to compete in three categories: timeout cheer, fight song and dance. Oddly enough, the results were the same in...
Richard A.Z Moffitt
Richard was born March 27, 1944 in Castle Dale, UT. At 78, Richard passed away on November 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife Shirly and children (John), Richard, Delayna, Julie, his grandchildren Brickey, Angel, Cody, Solitude, Andrew and Ford, great granddaughter Aspen, his brothers Willie, Max and Larry Lopan, and sister Rheta Swank.
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
Building Blocks Daycare Announces Child and Adult Food Program Sponsorship
The Building Block’s Corner Daycare, located at 130 North 200 East in Price, recently announced a sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake
When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JENEANE ANN OLSON POWELL, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, State of Utah, Probate No. 223700071. All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Billie Jean Sacco has been appointed Administrator of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Dinos Outrun Bears
Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
