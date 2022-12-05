Read full article on original website
MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL
The Helper City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 the Mayor can elect to hold meetings electronically beginning at 5:00 PM until further notice. Agendas will specify if a meeting will be held electronically or in person. Meetings will be held on the following dates:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public Notice is hereby given that the following Public Hearings will be held to receive public comment on the 2023 budgets as listed below:. • Emery County Special Service District 1: 12-12-22 @ 10:00 a.m. • San Rafael SSD: 12-13-22 @ 2:00 p.m. • Emery County Fire Protection, SSD: 12-19-22...
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE 2022 BUDGET AND ADOPT 2023 BUDGET FOR THE PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
The Price River Water Improvement District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of amending the 2022 budget and adopting the 2023 budget. The hearing will be held at a regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be held at 265 South Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative of to the District Court of Carbon County, Utah on or before March 9, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred. 7th Judicial District Carbon County. 120 East Main Street, Price,...
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
EHS Student Organizes Change for Socks Campaign
Emery High student and Social Science Sterling Scholar Zayne Perea, the son of Monroe and Amber Magnuson of Castle Dale, has launched a fundraiser called the “Change for Socks” campaign. The goal of this fundraiser is to raise money to buy a large quantity of socks. The purchased...
Building Blocks Daycare Announces Child and Adult Food Program Sponsorship
The Building Block’s Corner Daycare, located at 130 North 200 East in Price, recently announced a sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
Vivint Smart Home acquired for $2.8 billion by NRG Energy
SALT LAKE CITY — The Provo-based solar and home security company Vivint Smart Home has announced in a press release that they will be acquired by NRG Energy in a $2.8 billion deal. In the press release David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Smart Home said, “We are pleased to...
Christmas Treasures Fill Carbon High
Carbon Christmas was in full swing on Saturday as the Christmas Treasures Holiday Market filled the halls of Carbon High School (CHS). Hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, a $.50 entry fee entered attendees into hourly giveaways that were donated by vendors. The various vendors brought many...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
Emery Cheer Opens at Winter Cheer Classic
The first competition of the season for Emery cheer occurred on Saturday at the Winter Cheer Classic at Mountain Ridge High. The Spartans were joined by Richfield, Morgan and North Sanpete to compete in three categories: timeout cheer, fight song and dance. Oddly enough, the results were the same in...
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake
When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
