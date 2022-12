The Ohio Senate passed a bill Dec. 7 that would restructure the Ohio Department of Education and remove most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 would rename the Ohio Department of Education to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, or DEW. The new department would be led by a director, a cabinet-level position under the governor. That director would make most of the decisions currently made by the Ohio State Board of Education, including decisions on state testing, the development of learning standards and the state’s model curricula for its 1.7 million students. The new department would have two divisions – primary and secondary education, and workforce development.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO