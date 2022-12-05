Read full article on original website
Related
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
thesunpapers.com
Giving back – by helping the less fortunate
Township residents Steve and Mary Emerson are continuing their Christmas toy drive through First Presbyterian Church this holiday season, a tradition started 30 years ago by Steve’s parents. Skip and Annette Emerson were inspired to create the initiative after the latter connected with someone from Your Food Shelf, a...
thesunpapers.com
Pieces of Christmas at Moorestown High
Moorestown High School’s performing arts department kicked off the holiday season with its choral winter concert on Dec. 1. Guests were treated to classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and “Let it Snow,” performed by the high school’s madrigals, concert choir and ensemble.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County releases winter program guide
The outdoor weather may be turning colder, but there’s still plenty to do and see within the Burlington County Parks System. Throughout winter, there is a packed schedule of events and programs sure to appeal no matter your age or interests. “Here in Burlington County, we have one of...
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
thesunpapers.com
Warehouse project opponents let their voices be heard
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use (JLU) Board meeting on Dec. 1 came to a sudden end after a much larger-than-anticipated crowd showed up to protest the Russo Development warehousing project. A vote on whether to proceed with the plan for two warehouses was the stated subject of the meeting....
thesunpapers.com
Linking breath with movement
Holly Carrington has been instructing sunset yoga classes at the Burlington County Agricultural Center for four years, but she’s excited about transitioning indoors for the colder months. “You feel it,” Carrington said of the energy among attendees. “Honestly, it just brings me joy, just getting people, maybe in their...
Christmas gathering planned for N.J. child missing more than 3 years
Christmas has always been Dulce Alavez’s favorite holiday, according to her family. Holidays like these haven’t been the same since the little girl disappeared three years ago during a visit to a Bridgeton park, her mom said last year. Later this month, Dulce’s family and local supporters will...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
NJ Animal Shelter Offers Free Adoptions All Month Long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden County
PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
Citizen Police Academy returns in Cherry Hill this January
The Cherry Hill Police Department is excited to announce the return of our Citizen Police Academy! This nine-week program is designed to increase resident’s understanding of the operational policies and procedures of the police department. Participants will explore firsthand various aspects of law enforcement. The Citizen Police Academy is...
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Comments / 0