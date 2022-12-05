ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’

"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Giving back – by helping the less fortunate

Township residents Steve and Mary Emerson are continuing their Christmas toy drive through First Presbyterian Church this holiday season, a tradition started 30 years ago by Steve’s parents. Skip and Annette Emerson were inspired to create the initiative after the latter connected with someone from Your Food Shelf, a...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Pieces of Christmas at Moorestown High

Moorestown High School’s performing arts department kicked off the holiday season with its choral winter concert on Dec. 1. Guests were treated to classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and “Let it Snow,” performed by the high school’s madrigals, concert choir and ensemble.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County releases winter program guide

The outdoor weather may be turning colder, but there’s still plenty to do and see within the Burlington County Parks System. Throughout winter, there is a packed schedule of events and programs sure to appeal no matter your age or interests. “Here in Burlington County, we have one of...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warehouse project opponents let their voices be heard

The Harrison Township Joint Land Use (JLU) Board meeting on Dec. 1 came to a sudden end after a much larger-than-anticipated crowd showed up to protest the Russo Development warehousing project. A vote on whether to proceed with the plan for two warehouses was the stated subject of the meeting....
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Linking breath with movement

Holly Carrington has been instructing sunset yoga classes at the Burlington County Agricultural Center for four years, but she’s excited about transitioning indoors for the colder months. “You feel it,” Carrington said of the energy among attendees. “Honestly, it just brings me joy, just getting people, maybe in their...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork in Camden County

PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Citizen Police Academy returns in Cherry Hill this January

The Cherry Hill Police Department is excited to announce the return of our Citizen Police Academy! This nine-week program is designed to increase resident’s understanding of the operational policies and procedures of the police department. Participants will explore firsthand various aspects of law enforcement. The Citizen Police Academy is...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy