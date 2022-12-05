Wednesday’s contest against South Summit proved to be a difficult one. The primary factor was the Wildcats’ exceptional length, which caused the Dinos fits all night. On top of that, Carbon got off to another slow start and trailed 14-8 after the first period. Credit the Dinos, though, as they continued to scratch and claw their way back. Ashton Ferguson came off the bench and provided a big spark, scoring eight of the Dinos’ 23 points in the second quarter. That got the offense going and helped closed the gap to tie it all up at 31 by the break.

PRICE, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO