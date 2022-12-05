Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Ferguson Steps Up
Wednesday’s contest against South Summit proved to be a difficult one. The primary factor was the Wildcats’ exceptional length, which caused the Dinos fits all night. On top of that, Carbon got off to another slow start and trailed 14-8 after the first period. Credit the Dinos, though, as they continued to scratch and claw their way back. Ashton Ferguson came off the bench and provided a big spark, scoring eight of the Dinos’ 23 points in the second quarter. That got the offense going and helped closed the gap to tie it all up at 31 by the break.
etvnews.com
Dinos Outrun Bears
Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.
etvnews.com
Richard A.Z Moffitt
Richard was born March 27, 1944 in Castle Dale, UT. At 78, Richard passed away on November 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife Shirly and children (John), Richard, Delayna, Julie, his grandchildren Brickey, Angel, Cody, Solitude, Andrew and Ford, great granddaughter Aspen, his brothers Willie, Max and Larry Lopan, and sister Rheta Swank.
etvnews.com
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
etvnews.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JENEANE ANN OLSON POWELL, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, State of Utah, Probate No. 223700071. All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Billie Jean Sacco has been appointed Administrator of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
etvnews.com
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
etvnews.com
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
etvnews.com
EHS Student Organizes Change for Socks Campaign
Emery High student and Social Science Sterling Scholar Zayne Perea, the son of Monroe and Amber Magnuson of Castle Dale, has launched a fundraiser called the “Change for Socks” campaign. The goal of this fundraiser is to raise money to buy a large quantity of socks. The purchased...
etvnews.com
Annual Scrooge Performances to be Rescheduled
On Wednesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman informed the community that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Scrooge presentations that were set to take place this weekend by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus have been cancelled. Mayor Peterman encouraged participation at the productions as this is...
etvnews.com
MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL
The Helper City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 the Mayor can elect to hold meetings electronically beginning at 5:00 PM until further notice. Agendas will specify if a meeting will be held electronically or in person. Meetings will be held on the following dates:
etvnews.com
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
etvnews.com
Building Blocks Daycare Announces Child and Adult Food Program Sponsorship
The Building Block’s Corner Daycare, located at 130 North 200 East in Price, recently announced a sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
Comments / 0