Guest
3d ago
I wish they would quit making this sound mandatory. US passport works fine for both international as well as domestic travel. US passport has always ranked higher than state ID. Something has always seemed fishy about this whole "Real ID" and I'm not a conspiracy kind of person. They still issue the regular ID and no mention that it's going away so what's behind the push?
Paul The Wall
3d ago
Since I'm not flying anywhere I don't need a real ID I'll continue to use the ID I purchased from the van in the Walmart parking lot...
Polly Ann DeMain Hayes
3d ago
Don’t plan on getting it, heck don’t want to fly. And don’t need to go into federal buildings.
Comments / 36