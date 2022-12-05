ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UT men’s hoops hold at No. 2, women drop out of AP Top 25 rankings

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgWan_0jYENFRe00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team stayed put at No. 2 in the country while the women’s team fell completely out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The men’s team, undefeated at 6-0, puts its unblemished record on the line Tuesday as part of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. They take on No. 17 Illinois at 6 p.m. The Fighting Illini are coming off a 71-66 loss to Maryland while the Longhorns notched another top-10 win 72-67 over No. 7 Creighton.

Texas earned 14 first-place votes and 1,473 points in the poll to hang on to the No. 2 spot. Houston is still the nation’s No. 1 team, receiving 34 first-place votes and 1,502 points. Virginia stayed at No. 3, followed by Purdue and Connecticut to round out the top five.

Maryland’s win over Illinois helped the Terrapins make a jump nine spots in the rankings to No. 13. Creighton, meanwhile, lost to in-state rival Nebraska after falling to the Longhorns and tumbled 14 spots to No. 21.

In the women’s rankings, the Longhorns are 4-4 and fell to unranked South Florida 70-65 at the Moody Center on Dec. 2 before a big win over Southern 92-43 on Dec. 4. Texas was No. 22 before poll voters decided to drop them out altogether. They received 17 points to put them in the others receiving votes category.

No. 2 Texas stays undefeated, fends off No. 7 Creighton 72-67

The Longhorn women’s team is back in action Sunday against Alabama State. It’s the Teddy Bear Toss game, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Moody Center.

South Carolina and Stanford held their positions at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively, while Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3, Indiana went up a spot to No. 4 and Notre Dame moved three spots to No. 5 following a 74-60 win over Connecticut. The Huskies dropped three spots to No. 6 as a result of the loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Texas volleyball primed for regional match against Marquette

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas volleyball will host Marquette Thursday afternoon at 1:30pm in their regional semifinal match. Texas (24-1) is playing in their 17th straight regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns reached this round by dominating their previous opponents, beating Fairleigh-Dickinson and Georgia in straight sets. No. 16 Marquette (29-3) had pretty […]
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views

211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy