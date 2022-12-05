ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 7 Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Theft, bench warrant for failure to appear.
EUNICE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
OBERLIN, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Eunice News

St Landry Crime Stoppers awarded

St. Landry Crime Stoppers program has been awarded top national awards for its work in helping law enforcement and the victims of crimes, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. This year, the program was awarded top national award in Print Media and Best Television Crime of the Week awards. Andrepont Printing of Opelousas was recognized by Crime Stoppers USA for their role in their…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street

A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy