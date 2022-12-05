A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO