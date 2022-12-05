Read full article on original website
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 7 Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Theft, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Investigation leads to arrest of Ville Platte man, found with drugs and guns
A Ville Platte man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs and firearms in his home, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office inform elderly about scam/fraud-prevention tips
St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- Vendors filled the Yambilee building in Opelousas with information to help senior citizens keep up with their finances. "It's about a sixty percent rate higher than the elderly get scammed." says. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Guidroz tells NEWS15 the goal was to keep...
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
LSP: Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Following the hit-and-run investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued through 27th JDC. On December 3, 2022, Ariana Walker was arrested, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana Sta
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
Eunice News
St Landry Crime Stoppers awarded
St. Landry Crime Stoppers program has been awarded top national awards for its work in helping law enforcement and the victims of crimes, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. This year, the program was awarded top national award in Print Media and Best Television Crime of the Week awards. Andrepont Printing of Opelousas was recognized by Crime Stoppers USA for their role in their…
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street
A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car
An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman's car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
