Read full article on original website
Related
Another Scam Is Trending In New Jersey, Here’s What You Need To Know
Watch out, this is the season for scammers. I was just alerted to another one going on today with Direct TV. They are warning you of the signs of this recent scam so I thought I should too. Here are some of the signs that something is very off. First,...
Too many lawsuits in NJ? Critics say this is costing us all big bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
New Jersey’s Black Bear Season Underway
Well, a day and a half was lost because of legal maneuvers by various animal rights groups that caused a halt to the already-approved December 5-10 hunt via a decision by State Appellate Division judge Lisa Rose last week. However, after reviewing legal briefs submitted by said organizations and New...
More NJ kids are doing college online — Here’s why it’s better
A growing number of New Jersey residents are opting to go to college online instead of attending a traditional college or university with a campus, according to an article by David Matthau on NJ1015.com. In the article, he goes on to say that this trend is playing out nationally, which...
Are Mandated Masks Coming Back To New Jersey For Christmas?
My husband works in a food store. He manages a bunch of people and all of a sudden they are coming down with COVID left and right. There has been a false sense of security and then Thanksgiving created a bit of an outbreak. The CDC is recommending we mask up for Christmas.
Deadlines Announced By The 3 Biggest Delivery Shippers In New Jersey
We are all shopping like crazy right about now. Part of the holiday rush is getting those gifts in the mail in time for Christmas. The three major delivery outlets announced their deadlines so here is what you need to know. By the way, Santa is shocked you are cutting it this close.
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
Where Did New Jersey Rank On The Most Fun Cities List?
We are a fun group in New Jersey, aren’t we? In fact, we spend over $3,500 on entertaining ourselves every year. WalletHub took a deep dive into what cities spend the most on fun and I was curious where New Jersey cities ranked. They came out with the “Most...
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
These Things are Why New Jerseyans Are So Ornery
If you ask outsiders what they first notice about people who live in Jersey, you're bound to get two answers. 1. We're always in a rush. 2. We always seem angry. Last night I went to a supermarket in Galloway, and as I waited in line for express lane non-compliers to finish checking out, I came up with a list of things that annoyed me about shopping in a Jersey supermarket. I'll bet you can think of a few too!
Mt. Holly, NJ, Man Sentenced For Possession With Intent to Distribute Crystal Meth
A man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a case involving a large amount of crystal methamphetamine last year. 54-year-old Richard Mallinson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. On March 23, 2021, members of...
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Most Popular Baby Names For New Jersey In The Past Five Years
2022 is winding down and pretty soon we’ll know which baby names were the most popular in New Jersey, so we thought it would be a good idea to check out our most popular names over the past half-decade. We all know there are lots of little Noahs and...
Auditions for Pete Davidson Movie Filming in NJ; Partial Nudity
A new movie filming late in late December and early next year in New Jersey and New York is casting three day-player roles with very specific types in mind. Two of the roles require old folks getting (partially) naked. The movie, called Home will star Pete Davidson, the former Saturday...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0