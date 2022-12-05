Read full article on original website
Councilmember Wells Makes An Appeal For A Peaceful Christmas Season
District 2 Councilmember Goldie Wells took her time at the end of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to make an appeal to the people of Greensboro, and particularly to the people in her district, to have a peaceful Christmas season. At the end of the regular meetings...
Chairman Skip Alston Touts Commissioners’ Accomplishments In 2022
Like many people do in their own lives each year about this time, the Guilford County commissioners look back at their accomplishments during the year. At a Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when newly elected and reelected commissioners were sworn in, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston – who’ll hold that title for another 12 months – summed up the extremely eventful year of 2022 when it came to the board’s actions.
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
New Commissioner Pat Tillman Says County Should Play To Its Strengths
Usually, when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners swears in new commissioners after an election, there’s more than one coming on board. However, this year there was only one new commissioner, so on the morning of Monday, Dec. 5, at the swearing-in ceremony, the focus was clearly on new District 3 County Commissioner Pat Tillman.
County commissioner’s work informed by loss to gun violence
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel carries her son Trayvon’s legacy as she combats gun violence. Trayvon passed away 11 years ago when he was 22 to gun violence in a bizarre incident. “I’ll never really know what it was really all about,” McDaniel said. “I do know, I want to do my part to reduce gun violence and try to save some families from the grief my family carries.”
Matheny Asks That Vote On The BORO Be Delayed
The BORO may not be growing and reproducing after all. District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny sent an email to his fellow councilmembers and city staff on Tuesday, Dec. 6 asking that the proposed expansion of The BORO, the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where people are allowed to walk around with an alcoholic beverage, be continued.
Community Heroes Home Loan Program Put On Hold
The Greensboro City Council did not approve the Community Heroes program to provide down payment assistance to city and county employees and veterans at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting. The City Council did not even discuss the proposed program but, without discussion, voted unanimously to continue that agenda item to...
Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown recognized with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Nationally recognized legal business strategist and public relations expert representing the nation’s top attorneys, Winston-Salem, North Carolina native, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., member, 2022 Honorary Doctorate Degree recipient from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, among many other countless accolades – Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown was a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during Trinity International University of Ambassadors’ Fall Commencement Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 3.
Bidding For Old Community Center Hits $260,000
A county-owned property that first went on sale earlier this year is going to sell for a lot more than county officials first planned. The old Monticello Community Center property at 5009-A NC 150 East now has an offer that’s more than two and half times higher than county officials were expecting to get – and the bidding is still going on.
Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023
Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Roy Carroll, Greensboro’s oligarch
In its most recent installment of its “Billionaires” series, Forbes magazine profiled Roy Carroll, the richest man in the Triad (probably) and the only one who owns a superyacht (again, probably). The story is rife with typical myth-building tropes: how he bought his first house at 14 with...
Winston-Salem group wants more transparency, accessibility with WSPD chief candidates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem group, Coalition For Accountability And Transparency, held a news conference Monday regarding their issues with the hiring process of Winston-Salem's new police chief. Group member Phillip Carter said they want transparency and accessibility with the police chief candidates so the new chief will know the...
Council Expected To Approve Down Payment Assistance Program
The proposed down payment assistance program called “Community Heroes,” which the City Council expressed many concerns about at the Oct. 27 work session, is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council meeting. It is expected that the down payment assistance program will be approved by...
Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Downtown Outdoor Drinking District Expanding And Reproducing
The BORO is not only growing, it is having offspring. The BORO is the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where it is legal for people to walk down the sidewalk with a BORO approved alcoholic beverage. There are a lot of rules including that the alcoholic beverage has to be in an approved cup, but basically it allows someone to buy an alcoholic beverage in one establishment and walk down the sidewalk to another business to browse or shop. An alcoholic beverage from one establishment licensed to sell alcohol cannot be taken into another licensed establishment but can be taken into stores and shops or simply consumed while walking around.
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue
On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
