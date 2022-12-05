ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

CFL star QB Nathan Rourke reportedly visiting Jaguars

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke of the Canadian Football League is on a tour of NFL visits and it included a Monday stop with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rourke, 24, was named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian for the 2022 season, earning Top Performer of the Week five times and Top Performer of the Month twice. After the Lions lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Finals in November, Rourke announced that he had several NFL workouts lined up.

According to Schefter, that included a stop with the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Rourke is also scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after spending Monday with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future in Trevor Lawrence, but could easily be in the market for a backup quarterback.

Second on the depth chart right now is former San Francisco 49ers passer C.J. Beathard, who has thrown five passes over two seasons with the Jaguars. In his four years with the 49ers, Beathard had a 2-10 record as a starter with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Jaguars also have undrafted rookie E.J. Perry on the practice squad.

Rourke completed 78.7 percent of his passes during the 2022 season with 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added 304 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. In May 2021, he tried out with the New York Giants as a wide receiver.

