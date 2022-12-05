ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aabha Gopan

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
WISH-TV

Local rescue dog to play in Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis rescue dog will play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX in February. Little Mighty, a rescue dog from IndyHumane will play on Team Ruff at the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The Puppy Bowl takes place on the day of...
WISH-TV

A PUP FOR THE HOLIDAYS

It’s a fact… each holiday season dogs are given as gifts for Christmas. But the recipient’s initial cry of surprised delight often becomes a groan of dismay months later when the new furry family member is tearing up socks, pooping in the house, and barking incessantly at anything that passes by the windows.

