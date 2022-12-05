Read full article on original website
Related
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
WISH-TV
Local rescue dog to play in Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis rescue dog will play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX in February. Little Mighty, a rescue dog from IndyHumane will play on Team Ruff at the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The Puppy Bowl takes place on the day of...
WISH-TV
A PUP FOR THE HOLIDAYS
It’s a fact… each holiday season dogs are given as gifts for Christmas. But the recipient’s initial cry of surprised delight often becomes a groan of dismay months later when the new furry family member is tearing up socks, pooping in the house, and barking incessantly at anything that passes by the windows.
Comments / 0