Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
Taylor Lott receives Newton VFD Firefighter of the Year Award
The Newton Volunteer Fire Department has named Taylor Lott as their Firefighter of the Year. The award came during the department’s annual Christmas Party earlier this week. Lott was presented with the award by Fire Chief Herb Kelley, who said “Taylor has went above and beyond the call of duty this year and is very deserving of the award.”
Santa visits the Southside Bank in Downtown Jasper
Santa Claus made a stop at the Southside Bank in Downtown Jasper on Wednesday and participated in the Blue Santa Program sponsored by Jasper by Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies. Among those coming out to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas were the...
Lumberton school board may consider switch to 4-day school week for next year
LUMBERTON, Texas — A proposal for moving to a four-day week for the next school year is being floated in Lumberton Thursday evening. Board members will be discussing potential calendars for the 2023 -24 school year during a Lumberton Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening according to Mary Johnson, public information officer at the district.
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
Tyler Co residents have the highest chance of getting C-19 and lowest chance of dying from it
KJAS News has taken a close look at the Jasper-Newton County Public Health Department’s four-county region and, based on numbers provided by the health district, has calculated which counties you would have a higher and lower chance of getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus), and which counties you would have a higher and lower chance of dying with the illness.
Beaumont officials planning to spend $25M to fix ongoing brown water issue, improve quality of water
BEAUMONT, Texas — In hopes of fixing an ongoing issue, city officials are pouring $25 million into a water and sewer project. Brown water has plagued some homeowners in Beaumont for years. Residents feel the issue is one they experience far too often and plan to speak at Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting.
Kirbyville gets ready for the parade to take place on Friday
The members of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce are getting ready for the Christmas Parade to take place on Friday. The parade which will feature floats and entries from Kirbyville and the surrounding area will begin at 6:00 pm. Anyone wanting to be in the parade or know more...
OCI breaks ground on plant worth hundreds of millions and creating 1,000 construction jobs
BEAUMONT — OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that construction is starting on what currently will be the largest blue ammonia facility to come onstream in Texas, wholly owned by OCI N.V. Today’s groundbreaking puts the project on track for production to begin as scheduled in 2025. The project also received its air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on 1 December 2022, another significant milestone.
Woman's Civic Club Christmas Sale
The Woman's Civic Club Bake Sale will be Thursday, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at the group's club house at the corner of Milam and Bowie Streets in Downtown Jasper. All proceeds support the many benevolent causes of the Woman's Civic Club which is the oldest...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Dec 8th, 2022
Deaths – 200 (Was 199 on 12/01/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Dec 8th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 12/01/22) Jasper – 6 (Was 2 on 12/01/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 1 on 12/01/22) Buna – 0 (Was 2 on 12/01/22)
Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
Lufkin Salvation Army Angel Trees Full of ‘Forgotten Angels’
This Friday, December 9 is the deadline for all gifts to be returned of the Lufkin Salvation Army Tree. Unfortunately, there are still a number of "forgotten angels" yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Lufkin provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 800 children...
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
Wanda Taeresa Staley
Wanda Broussard Staley, 94 passed away on December 5, 2022 at her son’s home in Newton, Texas. Born August 18, 1928 in Rayne, Louisiana, she was the daughter of Jules and Matilda Broussard and Viola Broussard. Wanda and Paul Staley married on February 10, 1946. They had four children Beverly, Brenda, Belinda (BeBe) and Paul (Buddy),and they lived most of their lives in Old Salem, Texas.
Maxie A. Burrell
Funeral services for Maxie A. Burrell will be 1:00 pm Friday December 09, 2022 at Smith Funeral Home in Newton, Texas. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Friday. Maxie passed away December 04, 2022, in Beaumont Texas. She was born March 25, 1931 in Newton, Texas to...
