Think You Have What it Takes to be New York’s New Rat Czar?

New York has long had a problem with rats, and over the past few years the issue has gotten even worse. The city often ranks at, or near, the top of the list for rattiest cities in the country. Video posted over the summer showed a whole family of rats carrying a slice of of discarded pizza at a subway station near the L train. Soon video of the encounter was taken and posted to social media, and then later shared to the Subway Creatures Instagram account.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
4 Things we Love About Florida

There are a million things to love about Florida, the weather, the water, and Disney!! All great, if we were talking about that Florida...LOL...but we aren't! We are talking about Flordia, New York!!!. Yes, there is a Flordia, New York, (actually two of them, one in Montgomery County, New York,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Have You Seen Missing Woman From Monroe, New York?

Family and friends are hoping that someone might have information on her whereabouts. The last time anyone heard anything from Nicole Brown was back on Wednesday, November 30th, and friends on social media are hoping that someone might have valuable information on where she could be. Missing: Nicole Brown. According...
MONROE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
