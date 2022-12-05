Read full article on original website
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
Think You Have What it Takes to be New York’s New Rat Czar?
New York has long had a problem with rats, and over the past few years the issue has gotten even worse. The city often ranks at, or near, the top of the list for rattiest cities in the country. Video posted over the summer showed a whole family of rats carrying a slice of of discarded pizza at a subway station near the L train. Soon video of the encounter was taken and posted to social media, and then later shared to the Subway Creatures Instagram account.
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
4 Things we Love About Florida
There are a million things to love about Florida, the weather, the water, and Disney!! All great, if we were talking about that Florida...LOL...but we aren't! We are talking about Flordia, New York!!!. Yes, there is a Flordia, New York, (actually two of them, one in Montgomery County, New York,...
Have You Seen Missing Woman From Monroe, New York?
Family and friends are hoping that someone might have information on her whereabouts. The last time anyone heard anything from Nicole Brown was back on Wednesday, November 30th, and friends on social media are hoping that someone might have valuable information on where she could be. Missing: Nicole Brown. According...
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
