WH advisor: Minn., N.D. gas prices & unemployment rates signs of economic momentum
FARGO (KFGO) – The average gas price in Fargo has dropped to $3.03 a gallon according to AAA. At a number of stations in town, it’s dropped below $3. Jared Bernstein is a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors. He tells KFGO News that trend is being seen across the region.
Fish House Regulations
Any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that allow it to float. In addition, fish houses do not require a license. Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, or the owner’s name, and either an address or telephone number, displayed on its outside in readily distinguishable characters at least 3 inches high.
Minnesota teachers union to seek funds from state’s record surplus next legislative session
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Following the Minnesota legislature announcing Tuesday that the state’s surplus had risen to $17.6 billion, various interest groups have begun eyeing the funds. Among those looking to utilize the surplus is the union representing Minnesota teachers, which will be front and center at...
Elimination of tax on Social Security a top priority in MN
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec of Moorhead, one of the newly...
St. Paul officers shoot and kill domestic violence suspect who was holding a gun
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by police in St. Paul. Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Monday night for the report of a domestic assault and a man with a gun. Investigators say the man was spotted running with a handgun and it appears that a squad car struck the suspect. The man was standing with the gun in his hand when officers got of their car and they fired multiple rounds, striking him in the torso and leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he died.
