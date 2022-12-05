ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by police in St. Paul. Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Monday night for the report of a domestic assault and a man with a gun. Investigators say the man was spotted running with a handgun and it appears that a squad car struck the suspect. The man was standing with the gun in his hand when officers got of their car and they fired multiple rounds, striking him in the torso and leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he died.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO