Minnesota State

Fish House Regulations

Any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that allow it to float. In addition, fish houses do not require a license. Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, or the owner’s name, and either an address or telephone number, displayed on its outside in readily distinguishable characters at least 3 inches high.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Elimination of tax on Social Security a top priority in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec of Moorhead, one of the newly...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul officers shoot and kill domestic violence suspect who was holding a gun

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by police in St. Paul. Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Monday night for the report of a domestic assault and a man with a gun. Investigators say the man was spotted running with a handgun and it appears that a squad car struck the suspect. The man was standing with the gun in his hand when officers got of their car and they fired multiple rounds, striking him in the torso and leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he died.
SAINT PAUL, MN

