ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence

Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAAL-TV

Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the “next mass killer” over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Tribe searches for remains at California construction site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
REDDING, CA
KAAL-TV

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
MISSION, TX
KAAL-TV

Daughter of Maine’s 1st Black legislator named House speaker

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation’s whitest state.
MAINE STATE
KAAL-TV

Scrutinized charter school group to apply again in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contentious charter school operator linked to a conservative Michigan college is taking another swing at opening schools in three Tennessee counties that have previously rejected them, as well as in two new counties. The letters of intent to apply to run charter schools were...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAAL-TV

Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul

(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Steady snow overnight into Friday

The going forecast hasn’t changed too much for the total amounts of snow in the end. Some adjustments have been made for timing which appears to pull in the snow a tad later, between 8 PM south and 12 AM north. Moderate intensity snow is a constant through sunrise...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Moderate Snow Moves In Tonight

Moderate to even heavy snow at times has prompted an ALERT DAY status for Thursday night – Friday mid-day. A light wintry mix is possible early with this storm, mainly along and/or south of Highway 18 across northern Iowa, with the rest of the area seeing all-snow. The snow is moving in from 6-10 PM Thursday, with the heaviest falling from 12-9 AM Friday, before it is exiting around the mid-day on Friday. 3-6″ will be very common between Highway 14 in MN & Highway 18 in Iowa. The higher end totals look to line up around/south of I-90 to Highway 18 in Iowa, where over 6″ will be possible in a few areas.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota’s most popular Christmas movie revealed

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of when people will be watching their favorite Christmas movies, but which is the most popular Christmas movie in Minnesota? And does it differ from the rest of the country?. The website Wishlisted said their staff ran the Top 25 films...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Wintry impacts Thursday night into Friday

We continue with Alert Days for the Thursday night/Friday timeframe. A winter storm primarily bringing snow the region will create travel impacts in the stretch. While snow is the primary troublemaker, there will be a brief period of wintry mix including freezing rain at the onset over north Iowa. A minor icing is possible.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy