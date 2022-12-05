Moderate to even heavy snow at times has prompted an ALERT DAY status for Thursday night – Friday mid-day. A light wintry mix is possible early with this storm, mainly along and/or south of Highway 18 across northern Iowa, with the rest of the area seeing all-snow. The snow is moving in from 6-10 PM Thursday, with the heaviest falling from 12-9 AM Friday, before it is exiting around the mid-day on Friday. 3-6″ will be very common between Highway 14 in MN & Highway 18 in Iowa. The higher end totals look to line up around/south of I-90 to Highway 18 in Iowa, where over 6″ will be possible in a few areas.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO