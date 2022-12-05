Read full article on original website
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing...
Gov. Walz announces largest-ever investment in broadband access across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband high-speed internet coverage to over 33,000 homes and businesses in 48 counties. It’ll be the largest-single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history, according to Walz. In...
Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the “next mass killer” over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
Hospital systems reach tentative agreements with MNA, avert planned strike
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced they have reached tentative agreements with hospital executives for new 3-year contracts for 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. As a result, the unfair labor practices strike planned for Dec. 11 has been called off as...
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it...
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
Daughter of Maine’s 1st Black legislator named House speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation’s whitest state.
Scrutinized charter school group to apply again in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contentious charter school operator linked to a conservative Michigan college is taking another swing at opening schools in three Tennessee counties that have previously rejected them, as well as in two new counties. The letters of intent to apply to run charter schools were...
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul
(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Steady snow overnight into Friday
The going forecast hasn’t changed too much for the total amounts of snow in the end. Some adjustments have been made for timing which appears to pull in the snow a tad later, between 8 PM south and 12 AM north. Moderate intensity snow is a constant through sunrise...
Moderate Snow Moves In Tonight
Moderate to even heavy snow at times has prompted an ALERT DAY status for Thursday night – Friday mid-day. A light wintry mix is possible early with this storm, mainly along and/or south of Highway 18 across northern Iowa, with the rest of the area seeing all-snow. The snow is moving in from 6-10 PM Thursday, with the heaviest falling from 12-9 AM Friday, before it is exiting around the mid-day on Friday. 3-6″ will be very common between Highway 14 in MN & Highway 18 in Iowa. The higher end totals look to line up around/south of I-90 to Highway 18 in Iowa, where over 6″ will be possible in a few areas.
IHSAA advances vote on classifying football teams in part to socioeconomic factors
(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has sent an amendment to a vote of membership next week involving how football teams will be classified. The amendment proposes the classification of teams based partially on socioeconomic factors. Per the IHSAA, “a recommendation from the IHSAA’s classification...
Minnesota’s most popular Christmas movie revealed
(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of when people will be watching their favorite Christmas movies, but which is the most popular Christmas movie in Minnesota? And does it differ from the rest of the country?. The website Wishlisted said their staff ran the Top 25 films...
Wintry impacts Thursday night into Friday
We continue with Alert Days for the Thursday night/Friday timeframe. A winter storm primarily bringing snow the region will create travel impacts in the stretch. While snow is the primary troublemaker, there will be a brief period of wintry mix including freezing rain at the onset over north Iowa. A minor icing is possible.
