FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
live5news.com
Police investigating gun brought to Summerville High School, officials say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a student is in custody after a gun was found at the high school on Thursday. Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The unloaded firearm was confiscated by police without incident.
live5news.com
Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a man is facing charges in connection to a bank robbery. Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat with a hoax device, Sgt. Ashley Croy said. Officers said...
live5news.com
Judge sentences teen in 2020 fatal shooting of Summerville student
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced an 18-year-old man to nearly three decades in prison for the 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School student. Davieon’ta Tisdale, 18, was originally charged as a juvenile by the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office because he was 15 years old at...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
live5news.com
Nonprofits awarded $1.2 million to reduce gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is awarding $1.2 million in grants to 12 local nonprofits with the intent of reducing gun violence in the community. This new program is called Gun Violence Reduction Grants. Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like...
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the state to provide details on their theory of motive. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. passes $3.8M for sheriff’s office raises; funding questions remain
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council voted to allocate millions of dollars to help make the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office pay more competitive, but it is not yet clear where they would get that money. In a 5-4 vote along party lines, the council passed a motion that...
live5news.com
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning. Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
live5news.com
18-year-old faces charges after gun found outside Charleston County elementary school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a gun being found on school property Monday morning. Micah O’Leary Clinton, 18, faces charges of unlawful carry of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school grounds, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
live5news.com
Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissed early
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School let students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers responded to the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the fire...
live5news.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies uncovered drugs during a traffic stop. Wesley Ramsey, 36, from Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, from Tilton, New Hampshire were arrested Monday, deputies said. Deputies said the pair were...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
Charleston LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage bill
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some members of the Charleston LGBTQ community say Thursday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a positive step, but the fight still continues. Colleen Condon is living through marriage equality herself. She and her wife sued the state back in 2014 for marriage...
live5news.com
Charleston Police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a car v. pedestrian crash downtown Wednesday night. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street at Market Street while officers investigate. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
