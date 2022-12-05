ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating gun brought to Summerville High School, officials say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a student is in custody after a gun was found at the high school on Thursday. Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The unloaded firearm was confiscated by police without incident.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a man is facing charges in connection to a bank robbery. Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat with a hoax device, Sgt. Ashley Croy said. Officers said...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Judge sentences teen in 2020 fatal shooting of Summerville student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced an 18-year-old man to nearly three decades in prison for the 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School student. Davieon’ta Tisdale, 18, was originally charged as a juvenile by the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office because he was 15 years old at...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning. Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissed early

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School let students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers responded to the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the fire...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies uncovered drugs during a traffic stop. Wesley Ramsey, 36, from Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, from Tilton, New Hampshire were arrested Monday, deputies said. Deputies said the pair were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a car v. pedestrian crash downtown Wednesday night. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street at Market Street while officers investigate. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy