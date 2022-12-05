ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

proclaimerscv.com

$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama

Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
ALABAMA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Kentucky gov unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety...
KENTUCKY STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month

Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Deidre Gifford appointed head of CT health strategy office

Gov. Ned Lamont has selected Deidre Gifford, the state’s social services commissioner, to take over as head of the Office of Health Strategy, where officials are managing Connecticut’s certificate of need process on health system closures, expansions and consolidations, and monitoring the rising cost of health care across the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
R.A. Heim

Two payments coming from the state of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
Amarie M.

Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Memorial held for Navy seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — On the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, family and friends gathered to pay their respects to a Navy veteran from Louisiana who was killed in the assault. A memorial service was held Wednesday for Seaman First Class Houston Temples at the American...
BOGALUSA, LA
Delaware LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
KSAT 12

Cruz: “Of course” Trump was wrong to call for terminating Constitution

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz denounced former President Donald Trump for suggesting a “termination” of the Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election, while also framing the comment as an oversensationalized distraction. The Texas Republican offered his remarks three days after Trump’s initial comment and after prodding from reporters.
TEXAS STATE

