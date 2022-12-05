ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
E! News

Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win

Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
E! News

Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet in at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. For the big night, the Gabby looked ultra glam wearing an olive green velvet and mesh, long sleeve gown from Miss Circle.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet to the Emily in Paris Premiere

Watch: Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations. Lily Collins' latest red carpet look is très chic!. The actress made quite the entrance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three held in France at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6. For the star-studded affair, Lily dropped jaws in a tan-colored long-sleeve dress with the most extreme cutouts.
E! News

Paris Hilton Says Her Eggs Are "All Ready" for 2023 Pregnancy

Watch: Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family. Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 exclusively on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
E! News

Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Daisy Dressed in Mom’s Clothes

Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Don't worry, darling, you're in good hands with Olivia Wilde's daughter. The actress shared a glimpse at her and Jason Sudeikis' 6-year-old Daisy in parent mode. In a post on Olivia's Instagram Story, the little one was captured wearing...
E! News

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up

Watch: Dylan Minnette & E!'s Erin Lim Freak at Knott's Scary Farm. A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?. The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.
WWD

Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist

As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower.  Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
E! News

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy