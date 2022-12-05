Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs. This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit.
Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win
Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino
Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet in at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. For the big night, the Gabby looked ultra glam wearing an olive green velvet and mesh, long sleeve gown from Miss Circle.
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet to the Emily in Paris Premiere
Watch: Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations. Lily Collins' latest red carpet look is très chic!. The actress made quite the entrance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three held in France at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6. For the star-studded affair, Lily dropped jaws in a tan-colored long-sleeve dress with the most extreme cutouts.
19 Screenshots Of Cheapskates And Beggars Trying To Use Christmas As An Excuse To Be Greedy
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Paris Hilton Says Her Eggs Are "All Ready" for 2023 Pregnancy
Watch: Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family. Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 exclusively on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With Iconic 2022 People's Choice Awards Performance
Watch: Shania Twain Accepts PCA Music Icon Award With Heartfelt Speech. This award show moment impresses us very much. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry. (See the complete list of winners here.)
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Daisy Dressed in Mom’s Clothes
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Don't worry, darling, you're in good hands with Olivia Wilde's daughter. The actress shared a glimpse at her and Jason Sudeikis' 6-year-old Daisy in parent mode. In a post on Olivia's Instagram Story, the little one was captured wearing...
Wells Adams Reveals What Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Glasses of Wine"
Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams. The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's...
Kate Hudson Reveals "Really Wild" Christmas Traditions With Her 3 Kids
‘Twas the night before Christmas—and all of the creatures are stirring in Kate Hudson's house. Amid the holiday season, the actress is not only gearing up for the Dec. 23 release of her Netflix...
Meghan & Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Pic in Doc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive. In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8,...
13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up
Watch: Dylan Minnette & E!'s Erin Lim Freak at Knott's Scary Farm. A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?. The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.
Why Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed The Kardashians' Win at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. After the accolade for Hulu's The Kardashians was announced, momager Kris Jenner went up to accept the trophy and to address the fact that Khloe was nowhere to be found. (See all the winners here.)
Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist
As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower. Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Aren't Afraid to Mix Business With Pleasure
Some couples Netflix and chill, some talk about ways they can completely rewrite the rulebook on the way things have always been done. We'll give you three guesses as to which category Sue Bird...
Go Inside Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's "Winter Wonderland" Family Vacation
Jessica Simpson is simply having a wonderful Christmas time. To help kick off the winter season, the fashion designer and her husband Eric Johnson packed their bags and gathered their extended family together for a special trip to Aspen, Colo. In pictures posted on social media Dec. 6, Jessica was...
