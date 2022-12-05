ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

More people need to get the bivalent booster as the holidays approach in the US

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPm4m_0jYELw1x00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – This holiday season people don't just have COVID-19 cases to worry about, as both COVID-19 and the flu are increasing at a surprisingly high rate.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

This increase could impact people's holiday celebrations if they don't think about precautionary steps to take to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"What we're seeing is a really dramatic increase in the start of the influenza season this year," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, health and infectious disease specialist with UC Davis Health on KCBS Radio’s " Ask an Expert " with Margie Shafer and Eric Thomas on Monday. "We're seeing it all over the U.S."

"Particularly in California there's very high activity," he said. "I think that's going to be our major concern this winter."

While COVID-19 cases are ticking up as well, it's not likely to create as much of a big wave as there was in the last two winters.

But there has been a marked increase in the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, which isn’t likely to get better as the weather gets colder.

"Patients who are admitted to the hospital, many of them are being admitted for other reasons, screened for COVID-19 and found to be positive," said Blumberg, about the patients coming into UC Davis Health.

And in some places in Southern California, masking is being recommended once again although no mandates have taken effect yet.

"I think it just makes sense," he said. "There is enough COVID-19 going around and even people who are vaccinated may get breakthrough infections."

"Plus there's so much flu and RSV going around, I'd just rather stay healthy," added Blumberg.

But it's unclear how people would respond to new masking mandates after all this time. It's more likely at this stage in the pandemic to be left as an individual choice.

People should, however, really consider getting the bivalent booster . Only about 13% of the country’s population has received it.

It's especially concerning is only 33% of those aged 65 and older have gotten the new vaccine, despite the fact that there is data showing that it does have better protection against the new variants of the virus currently circulating.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
myfoxzone.com

No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents

Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area restaurants incentivize shots, try to adapt as COVID-19 and flu cases rise

SAN JOSE – With cases of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses on the rise, Bay Area restaurants are once again grappling with staffing shortages and coming up with creative ways to encourage workers to get their booster shots."I think that just about every flu season, something comes through a restaurant or it comes through a place of business and it just gets a lot of people," says Nick Sepulvado, General Manager of Jack Holder's Restaurant in San Jose.Sepulvado said the flu or some other virus spread through his kitchen and wait staff like a wildfire a few weeks before Thanksgiving....
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise.
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy