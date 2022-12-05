Read full article on original website
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Here's Who Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Will Be In Wicked
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum...
wegotthiscovered.com
TIME names its Icon of the Year, and the people couldn’t agree more
Every once in a while an entertainer comes along that is truly different, someone who has the ability to change the way audiences see things, but, who is she? She is an icon. She is a legend. She is the moment. She is Michelle Yeoh. The Malaysian action star and all around badass has been named TIME’s Icon of the Year and we only have one thing to say. It’s about damn time. For real, is there anything this woman can’t do?
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Win
Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama...
Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win
Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
The 30 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas is just around the corner, and with the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time for lounging and binge-watching holiday movies. For many people, Christmastime is not complete without watching several Hallmark Christmas movies. The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with feel-good, albeit sometimes cheesy, family flicks. When you want to curl up by the fire and have a good laugh or cry, there's nothing better than turning on a Hallmark classic film.
Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network
Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Hallmark Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of cheerful seasonal […]
‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic
In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Gabby Windey Addresses Dating Rumors With Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking...
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With Iconic 2022 People's Choice Awards Performance
Watch: Shania Twain Accepts PCA Music Icon Award With Heartfelt Speech. This award show moment impresses us very much. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry. (See the complete list of winners here.)
Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick Is Back: All About Her Election Sequel
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Talks Possible Sweet Home Alabama SEQUEL. Reese Witherspoon, of course. Twenty-three years after playing Tracy Flick in the original movie, the actress is reprising her role in the new Paramount+ film Tracy Flick Can't Win, Paramount Pictures announced Dec. 8. The movie is based on Tom Perrotta's...
Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center
The closing film of the 2nd edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was Khalid Fahad’s debut feature “Valley Road,” which was majority funded by the Ithra Cultural Center – the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which has become one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest film producers. The comedy adventure is about a young mute boy, Ali, who lives in a remote Saudi village, with his stern father and doting elder sister Siham, who is studying in a nearby city. His father takes him on a trip through their picturesque mountain valley, seeking to get him “cured” by the local doctor. But...
‘The Rookie’ Fans Demand a New Love Interest for Nolan — She Has ‘Way Better Chemistry’ With Him Than Bailey
Are Nolan and Bailey headed toward a breakup in 'The Rookie' Season 5? Some fans hope so after seeing him share scenes with one character during the midseason finale.
Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist
As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower. Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Trailer
The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High. In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the...
‘The Holiday’ Director Nancy Meyers Shuts Down Rumors of a Sequel: “Sorry but It’s Not True”
It looks like a sequel for The Holiday isn’t coming down the chimney with Santa this winter. Just one day it was reported that a second movie was in the works, director Nancy Meyers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumors. Meyers, who directed the 2006 romantic comedy,...
