Variety

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.  Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels.   This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
wegotthiscovered.com

TIME names its Icon of the Year, and the people couldn’t agree more

Every once in a while an entertainer comes along that is truly different, someone who has the ability to change the way audiences see things, but, who is she? She is an icon. She is a legend. She is the moment. She is Michelle Yeoh. The Malaysian action star and all around badass has been named TIME’s Icon of the Year and we only have one thing to say. It’s about damn time. For real, is there anything this woman can’t do?
E! News

Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win

Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
Wide Open Country

The 30 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time

Christmas is just around the corner, and with the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time for lounging and binge-watching holiday movies. For many people, Christmastime is not complete without watching several Hallmark Christmas movies. The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with feel-good, albeit sometimes cheesy, family flicks. When you want to curl up by the fire and have a good laugh or cry, there's nothing better than turning on a Hallmark classic film.
Variety

‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic

In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
E! News

Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center

The closing film of the 2nd edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was Khalid Fahad’s debut feature “Valley Road,” which was majority funded by the Ithra Cultural Center – the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which has become one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest film producers. The comedy adventure is about a young mute boy, Ali, who lives in a remote Saudi village, with his stern father and doting elder sister Siham, who is studying in a nearby city. His father takes him on a trip through their picturesque mountain valley, seeking to get him “cured” by the local doctor. But...
WWD

Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist

As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower.  Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
E! News

E! News

