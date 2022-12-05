Read full article on original website
Related
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist. The crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5. According to MHP, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross, of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 […]
Mississippi bicyclist trying to cross highway dies after being hit by car
A Mississippi man riding his bicycle across Highway 98 in Walthall County was hit and killed by a motorist Monday. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that shortly after 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Walthall County. A 2016 Hyundai...
Two Mississippi men arrested after car accident turns into armed carjacking
Two Mississippi men have been arrested after a car accident turned into an armed carjacking, according to police. Brookhaven Police arrested Deunte Tyrone Humphrey, of Turner Street, on Friday. Humphrey, 31, was charged with armed carjacking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Humphrey is the second man to be...
WDAM-TV
Magnolia woman killed in I-55 collision with tractor-trailer
PIKE COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on Interstate 55. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident at 19-mile marker on I-55 in Pike County. MHP said a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old...
WLBT
Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Pike County
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger. The vehicle collided with a 2014 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Clifton Bonds, 50, who was traveling south on I-55.
Driver of vehicle traveling wrong way on Mississippi interstate killed in collision with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi resident who was reportedly traveling the wrong way on the interstate was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Sandy Lumpkin, 39, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger.
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found dismembered stuffed in a box on a road in Pearl River County. The Picayune Item reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville.
WAPT
Woman behind Metrocenter Mall project arrested in Jefferson County case
JACKSON, Miss. — The woman who ownsthe largest portion of Metrocenter Mall has been arrested. According to the Adams County sheriff, Emily Sanders was arrested Tuesday by deputies at a family member's home for a warrant out of Jefferson County. The warrant is connected to a false pretense conviction in a 2013 business scheme.
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Dismembered body found in large box in Pearl River County
The Biloxi Sun Herald reported yesterday that a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning, according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a 911 call about human remains. Sheriff Allison told the Sun...
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
an17.com
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo. Troopers said Bonomo...
One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school
One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
‘Son don’t stop here.’ Mississippi sheriff fulfills promise made to his late mother to finish college degree
On Dec. 9, Adams County Sheriff Travis Lamont Patten will fulfill a promise he made to his mother before her death in 2016. Patten will walk across a stage at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center at Jackson State University and receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, graduating magna cum laude — with high honors.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Comments / 0