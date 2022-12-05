ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

WJTV 12

Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist. The crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5. According to MHP, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross, of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 […]
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Magnolia woman killed in I-55 collision with tractor-trailer

PIKE COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on Interstate 55. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident at 19-mile marker on I-55 in Pike County. MHP said a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old...
MAGNOLIA, MS
WLBT

Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger. The vehicle collided with a 2014 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Clifton Bonds, 50, who was traveling south on I-55.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Dismembered body found in large box in Pearl River County

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported yesterday that a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning, according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a 911 call about human remains. Sheriff Allison told the Sun...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
COVINGTON, LA
Magnolia State Live

One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school

One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
MENDENHALL, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Son don’t stop here.’ Mississippi sheriff fulfills promise made to his late mother to finish college degree

On Dec. 9, Adams County Sheriff Travis Lamont Patten will fulfill a promise he made to his mother before her death in 2016. Patten will walk across a stage at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center at Jackson State University and receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, graduating magna cum laude — with high honors.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

