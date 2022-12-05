$3.5 million awarded to connect history to village’s downtown

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is getting $3.5 million to showcase and preserve its history.

The money that is coming from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) will be used to connect the downtown to the Coke Ovens.

There will also be a civic and research center started so people can learn about the importance of the Coke Ovens in Leetonia’s history.

Those ovens were used to clean up coal for use in iron production almost a century ago.

