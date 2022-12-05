ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

$3.5 million awarded to connect history to village’s downtown

By Dave Sess
WKBN
 3 days ago

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is getting $3.5 million to showcase and preserve its history.

The money that is coming from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) will be used to connect the downtown to the Coke Ovens.

There will also be a civic and research center started so people can learn about the importance of the Coke Ovens in Leetonia’s history.

Those ovens were used to clean up coal for use in iron production almost a century ago.

Ellwood City Ledger

Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. Everyone bringing a non-perishable food item to be donated to the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WKBN

