ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UdPi_0jYELWHB00

DAVENPORT, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A resident in Davenport, Florida , is not happy with a black bear that decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.

Lynn Wracan said the bear has been wandering around the Thousand Oaks community for months.

‘Bad idea, Brad’: Man shoplifts at Walmart while Shop With a Cop event taking place

In a video she sent to WFLA, the bear can be seen in the early morning hours just chilling by a tree.

“No freaking way,” Wracan can be heard saying in the video.

At first, it seemed the bear was interested in the Christmas lights, but that wasn’t the case.

“No, he’s eating our avocados!” she whispered. “No, that’s not a good idea, pumpkin. Oh, you’re gonna take a nap now? Seriously?”

According to Wracan, the bear has been eating the fruit from the neighborhood trees since he moved in.

She said she’s contacted authorities, but she was told they couldn’t remove him. In the meantime, she’s waiting to see if he’ll hibernate.

“Wildlife said we wouldn’t see him in December, and he is here to gather as many calories as he can,” she said.

However, the bear doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

‘Cocaine Bear’ movie finally has a release date

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said black bears are typically shy animals and rarely attack people, but they have the potential to seriously injure or kill if provoked.

The FWC generally advises giving bears space, remaining calm, and avoiding contact. If you encounter one, move backward slowly while giving the bear space to escape, but if your movement is irritating the bear, hold your ground instead.

Never run, play dead, or climb a tree. A black bear will likely catch you.

In the event that the bear does attack, fight back aggressively with whatever you can use. The FWC said people can successfully fend off black bears in some cases.

If a bear appears to be a threat to you, your property, or your livestock, contact wildlife authorities .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023

ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant

After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory

What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
DEPOSIT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low

Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
ILION, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home

Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
thevalleyside.com

Little Falls company making holidays brighter

LITTLE FALLS – Twenty area students will enjoy a brighter holiday season thanks to Little Falls Lumber & Concrete. Lumber & Concrete personnel worked at raising money among themselves for months, said employee Dana Clanton. The company’s owners then matched those employee donations, reaching a total of $1,900. Employees next reached out to area school officials, who compiled a list of 20 high school students who are not utilizing other assistance programs, and may be in need of a helping hand.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
informnny.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor

EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
EATON, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy