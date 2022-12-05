ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Missing Frazier Twp. woman's remains discovered

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Investigators believe they've found the remains of a missing Frazer Township woman.

59-year-old Darlene Harbison was reported missing on September 11.

Her boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, was found dead of an apparent suicide in West Deer Township a few days later.

Police believe he is responsible for Harbison's disappearance.

Monday morning, a hunter reported a motorcycle over a hillside in Worthington Township, Armstrong County.

Investigators say the motorcycle belonged to Harbison, and they found remains nearby.

They will be formally identified by the medical examiner.

