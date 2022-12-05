Missing Frazier Twp. woman's remains discovered
Investigators believe they've found the remains of a missing Frazer Township woman.
59-year-old Darlene Harbison was reported missing on September 11.
Her boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, was found dead of an apparent suicide in West Deer Township a few days later.
Police believe he is responsible for Harbison's disappearance.
Monday morning, a hunter reported a motorcycle over a hillside in Worthington Township, Armstrong County.
Investigators say the motorcycle belonged to Harbison, and they found remains nearby.
They will be formally identified by the medical examiner.
