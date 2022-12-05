ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrQd9_0jYELQyp00
FILE - Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.

The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14.

Depending on the final details, it appears Verlander’s deal matches Scherzer’s for baseball’s record for highest average annual salary. Scherzer finalized a $130 million, three-year deal with New York a year ago.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler declined to confirm the Verlander move, but he said the team was working on its pitching plans.

“If we are able to add an impact pitcher or a couple of impact pitchers, that would be helpful,” he said.

“I mean, in general, you’re going to try to navigate a 162-game season, you’re going to use, no matter what, a lot of starters to do that. So depth is very important.”

Verlander’s storied career was in question after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he made an impressive return this season, becoming the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times.

Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros. He also got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

The right-hander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the Astros to the franchise’s second championship, making him a free agent.

The nine-time All-Star broke into the majors with Detroit in 2005 and stayed with the Tigers until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 and also took home AL MVP honors after going 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA in 34 starts.

Verlander agreed to a $66 million contract with Houston covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow. After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with the Astros for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option.

Verlander is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons. He also won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy