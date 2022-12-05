ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a chase with deputies, a wanted Salinas gang member was arrested near North County High School sometime last week and booked on Nov. 30, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Luis Lopez, 35 from Salinas, was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence, and auto theft charges, said deputies.

Luis Lopez, 35 from Salinas.

He was initially stopped in a Dodge Charger on the 16000 block of Castroville Boulevard. He became uncooperative with deputies and drove off at a high rate of speed towards Castroville, said deputies.

A spike strip was deployed near Elkhorn Road and flattened two of Lopez's tires. Lopez then turned onto Castroville Boulevard as he approached Dolan Road.

As Lopez approached the intersection of Castroville Boulevard and Highway 156, he lost control and hit a K-rail. The vehicle then spun 360 degrees before stopping on Highway 156, allege deputies.

Lopez then drove through a fence and into a field, where the car became disabled. The suspect continued to be uncooperative when being arrested, said deputies.

Detectives found meth packaged for sale on Lopez. He was then treated at the hospital before being booked into Monterey County Jail, said deputies.

He faces the above charges, plus charges for drugs, evading law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

North County High School was put on precautionary lockdown during the arrest.

