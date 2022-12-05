ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country

The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program

The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Newspaper carrier at center of Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial testifies

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial continued Tuesday with testimony from the Black newspaper carrier Troyer reportedly accused of threatening his life last year. Charges were filed against Troyer after the confrontation with newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer on the morning of Jan. 21, 2021....
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Dozens of cats receiving care at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after dozens of cats and kittens were brought to the shelter this week. Tacoma Animal Control started bringing the animals to the shelter on Nov. 30 from an “overwhelmed community member.”. The shelter...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors hope videos will help catch Seattle home invasion suspects

SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find three suspects from a home invasion robbery in the Rainer Valley area of Seattle. According to police, the suspects broke into a home near Renton Avenue and Kenyon Street and held members of the family at gunpoint while robbing them. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death

SEATTLE, Wash. — A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Attorney Mark Lindquist who is representing Yurek’s family through his own firm Mark Lindquist Law.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy