Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Bellevue launches online map to track which streets are plowed during snowstorms
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Transportation Department is launching an online map that allows users to track which streets are plowed in almost real-time. The map takes data from GPS tracking connected to the city’s snowplows, sanders, and deicers. It is only activated in the event of widespread snow or ice.
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
KOMO News
Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
KOMO News
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
KOMO News
Video shows police chase suspected DUI driver going wrong way on I-5 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man suspected of driving under the influence was caught on cameras travelling the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Arlington avoiding police Tuesday afternoon. The man has outstanding warrants for attempting to elude police and failing to check-in with his parole officer, according to Arlington...
KOMO News
Police search for juveniles that allegedly assaulted 55-year-old man on transit bus
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for four juveniles who they believe assaulted a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit Bus. The incident occurred on Dec. 4 at a bus stop at Wal-Mart in Spanaway. Officials from the sheriff’s department say the suspects...
KOMO News
As Piroshky Piroshky is set to reopen, Seattle mayor weighs in on 3rd Ave crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle business located in a troubled part of downtown will reopen its doors later this month. Piroshky Piroshky, which sits on 3rd Avenue near Pike and Pine streets, has been closed since February due to crime and safety concerns. Business Owner Olga Sagan told KOMO...
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country
The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
KOMO News
Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program
The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
KOMO News
Newspaper carrier at center of Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial testifies
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial continued Tuesday with testimony from the Black newspaper carrier Troyer reportedly accused of threatening his life last year. Charges were filed against Troyer after the confrontation with newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer on the morning of Jan. 21, 2021....
KOMO News
Dozens of cats receiving care at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after dozens of cats and kittens were brought to the shelter this week. Tacoma Animal Control started bringing the animals to the shelter on Nov. 30 from an “overwhelmed community member.”. The shelter...
KOMO News
Business owners work with police to identify suspect in killing of Puyallup barber
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are searching for answers and asking for the public's help to solve the investigation into the senseless killing of a business owner last week. On Nov. 30, "JQ", a 43-year-old barber who owned JQ's Barbershop was shot and killed after a person walked into...
KOMO News
Neighbors hope videos will help catch Seattle home invasion suspects
SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find three suspects from a home invasion robbery in the Rainer Valley area of Seattle. According to police, the suspects broke into a home near Renton Avenue and Kenyon Street and held members of the family at gunpoint while robbing them. The...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
KOMO News
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
KOMO News
Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death
SEATTLE, Wash. — A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Attorney Mark Lindquist who is representing Yurek’s family through his own firm Mark Lindquist Law.
KOMO News
Man arrested for attempting to rape Seattle store owner to appear in court
SEATTLE — Jordan Alexander was scheduled to appear in King County Court for an arraignment hearing Thursday after he was arrested for holding a Madison Valley store owner at knifepoint and trying to rape her. Alexander did not show up, however, and his lawyer requested his next date be...
Comments / 0