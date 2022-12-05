ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Woman who beat cancer searches for mom’s long-lost wedding dress

By Hannah Adamson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XMnl_0jYEL4tK00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.

“Last year, in October, I just had, had bruises everywhere, and then I got one that was really bad and they wouldn’t go away,” Evans said. “So, I went ahead and went to the doctor and [it] ended up being Leukemia.”

Jessica and her now-fiancé Justin Beehler never gave up hope.

“When you know, you know, and there’s no way I could let her be by herself through that journey,” Beehler said.

ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure

As of July of this year, Jessica is in remission.

“[Justin] was like, ‘We’re going to get you through this so we can get married,’ and a year later, here we are, we’re engaged,” Evans said.

Incredibly, it’s the exact same cancer her mother had more than 30 years ago.

“She was diagnosed just eight days before her wedding day to my dad,” Evans said.

Remarkably, just like Jessica, her mother also went into remission less than a year after her diagnosis. Shortly after her mother beat cancer, her parents married at Bethany Lutheran Church.

“The oncologist couldn’t even tell me how common that was because it’s just not common for a mother and a daughter to have gone through the same with Leukemia,” Evans said.

Her mother had been told she couldn’t have kids as a result of her battle with cancer, which led her to give her dress away.

Click here for more Kansas stories | KSNT.com

“She passed it down to my dad’s cousin, [and] from there, we don’t know where it went,” Evans said. “The only thing that she told me was that she donated it, so. I don’t know where she donated it, or what store, what location.”

Now, more than 30 years later, the search for her mother’s dress continues.

“Going through cancer myself, I just felt like finding her dress was a legacy of love,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to those people who are willing to go the extra mile to try to find this dress.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
WICHITA, KS
iheart.com

Clint Black performs with his daughter

Lisa Hartman Black was unable to perform with her husband and daughter Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, Kansas, due to illness, but the show went on with Clint and the couple’s daughter Lily Pearl Black. “The Mrs.” part of the tour was also not feeling well enough to perform last night in Ottumwa, Iowa, and we’ll have to wait and see if she’s recovered enough to perform at the next show on the tour, scheduled for Thursday in Kalispell, Montana.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Wichita’s best drive-by Christmas light displays in 2022

Here’s a guide to some of Wichita’s best light drive-by light displays, including several nominated this year by readers. Know of one worth seeing that’s not on the list? Email jgreen@wichitaeagle.com, and we’ll add it. The Marshall Family Christmas Lights, 620 N. Stratford Lane, near Central...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast

This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Cotton Candy Burrito filled with ice cream at Doughmaha

A new restaurant has opened inside Towne West Square called Doughmaha and they are home to the cotton candy burrito. Technically, they are home to more than just that. Doughmaha is two restaurant concepts in one. They specialize in Greek foods and desserts. ===========. 4600 W Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man

A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy