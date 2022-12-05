Read full article on original website
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
Everett man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash
A 50-year-old Everett man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Dec. 3, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody Thursday. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run vehicular homicide and first-degree murder.
KOMO News
Police search for juveniles that allegedly assaulted 55-year-old man on transit bus
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for four juveniles who they believe assaulted a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit Bus. The incident occurred on Dec. 4 at a bus stop at Wal-Mart in Spanaway. Officials from the sheriff’s department say the suspects...
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
KOMO News
Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
Bothell police return stolen chain saws to ‘good, helpful neighbor’
BOTHELL, Wash. — Christmas came early for Matt Harmon after Bothell police helped him get his prized chain saws back. Two chain saws were stolen from Harmon’s vehicle after a car prowler struck his neighborhood last month. Harmon helped police track down the suspect by reporting the crime,...
Man found guilty of 2020 murders of couple found in suitcases along Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A man accused of shooting and killing a couple, whose bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach, has been found guilty of their murders. Michael Dudley, 64, had been renting a room to victims Jessie Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, in Burien. Prosecutors said Dudley killed the...
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
KOMO News
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
KOMO News
Man arrested for attempting to rape Seattle store owner to appear in court
SEATTLE — Jordan Alexander was scheduled to appear in King County Court for an arraignment hearing Thursday after he was arrested for holding a Madison Valley store owner at knifepoint and trying to rape her. Alexander did not show up, however, and his lawyer requested his next date be...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer takes stand in his own criminal trial
All eyes were on Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Thursday, as he took the stand in his own criminal trial. Troyer is accused of falsely reporting a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him. According to Sheriff Troyer on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021, he heard a loud...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
KOMO News
Police seize rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in Centralia
CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department is warning residents against rainbow fentanyl after finding it during an investigation on Saturday. Officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked at a business at 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Harrison Ave. During the investigation, police said...
Man shot in Tukwila home following reported physical altercation
Tukwila Police are reporting that on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15200 block of 40th Ave S. (map below) after receiving reports of a shooting that had occurred at a residence. Responding officers located a male at the scene with multiple...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
