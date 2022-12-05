ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

A 50-year-old Everett man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Dec. 3, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody Thursday. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run vehicular homicide and first-degree murder.
EVERETT, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
AUBURN, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Police seize rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department is warning residents against rainbow fentanyl after finding it during an investigation on Saturday. Officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked at a business at 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Harrison Ave. During the investigation, police said...
CENTRALIA, WA

