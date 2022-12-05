Read full article on original website
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Texans Plan to 'Sneak Up' on Cowboys: Another Trap Game?
As a 17-point favorite coming off a 35-point victory, will Dallas overlook 1-win Houston?
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
Yardbarker
Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 14: Patrick Mahomes is coming for the top spot
Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the 2022 season in Week 13. His Miami Dolphins not only lost, but lost to a San Francisco 49ers team led by 2022 262nd overall draft pick Brock Purdy. This dented Tagovailoa’s MVP odds, but it wasn’t enough to dislodge him from the...
Texans QB Davis Mills Looking For More Late-Season Success vs. Cowboys
Headed into Sunday's daunting matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, the Houston Texans are facing some eerie similarities from last season. Quarterback Davis Mills is set to reclaim the starting role from Kyle Allen after a two-game benching. He was benched in the middle of the season last year in favor of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor but reclaimed the starting role after Houston was embarrassed in a 31-0 shutout at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
Tyron Smith practicing today inside of his 21-day activation window and playing for the Cowboys against the Houston Texans on Sunday could be, we will suggest, scribbled in pencil.
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons learns lesson on Brittney Griner release, social media
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Holiday Feast on Banged-Up Defense?
Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup may look to exploit the potential absence of Houston Texans’ rookie cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.
Penn State's Parker Washington Declares for NFL Draft
The Lions' leading receiver, who sustained a late-season injury, is a unique draft prospect.
WTHR
Indianapolis Colts award season | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' MVPs aren't the typical choices you'd have for most teams. The defense has truly stepped up and overshadowed the value of the offense.
