Washington, DC

DCist

D.C. Council Approves Series Of Significant Criminal Justice Reforms

The D.C. Council unanimously approved a group of criminal justice reforms that would make police disciplinary records publicly available, strengthen oversight of the D.C. Jail, and expand people’s opportunities to get their criminal records sealed or expunged. The votes came during a marathon legislative session on Tuesday night. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Council Advances Solar Bill Despite Equity Concerns

In a late night vote, the D.C. Council advanced a bill to require more solar energy in the District, despite opposition from environmental groups and concerns about the bill’s impact on low-income people of color. The Local Solar Expansion Act aims to keep the solar industry in the District...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Domestic Workers May Soon Have Employment Protections Under New Bill

Ingrid Vaca, who has worked as a domestic worker in D.C. for more than 20 years, cheers before heading into the Wilson building. The D.C. Council has voted unanimously on its first vote to pass the Domestic Worker Employment Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would extend rights and protections to more than 9,000 domestic workers – including house cleaners, nannies, and home health aides. On Tuesday, ahead of the Council’s vote on the bill, domestic workers and members of the D.C. chapter for the National Domestic Workers Alliance rallied outside of the Wilson Building.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center

The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

PIanist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and will appear with Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola at the Library of Congress Friday. FAR FROM HOME: Cecilia Kim is far from home. Born in South Korea, the video artist also lived in Australia, England and Singapore before landing in D.C. Her work Far From Home will be on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington’s biennial exhibition. Learn more about it this Friday, when Kim will be in conversation with Betsy Johnson, an assistant curator at the Hirshorn. (Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them

Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week

The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’

The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Local Uyghur Restaurants Serve As A Form Of Resistance, And Comfort, For Uyghur People Living In D.C. Region

Mirzat Salam, owner of Bostan Uyghur Cuisine in Arlington, never expected to get into the restaurant business. After attending medical school in Urumchi, the capital of China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, he moved to Istanbul in 2014. That’s where his parents and many other Uyghurs — a Turkic, majority-Muslim ethnic group native to Xinjiang — had immigrated to escape repression from the Chinese government.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills

Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

