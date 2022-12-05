Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Council Approves Series Of Significant Criminal Justice Reforms
The D.C. Council unanimously approved a group of criminal justice reforms that would make police disciplinary records publicly available, strengthen oversight of the D.C. Jail, and expand people’s opportunities to get their criminal records sealed or expunged. The votes came during a marathon legislative session on Tuesday night. They...
D.C. Council Advances Solar Bill Despite Equity Concerns
In a late night vote, the D.C. Council advanced a bill to require more solar energy in the District, despite opposition from environmental groups and concerns about the bill’s impact on low-income people of color. The Local Solar Expansion Act aims to keep the solar industry in the District...
D.C. Domestic Workers May Soon Have Employment Protections Under New Bill
Ingrid Vaca, who has worked as a domestic worker in D.C. for more than 20 years, cheers before heading into the Wilson building. The D.C. Council has voted unanimously on its first vote to pass the Domestic Worker Employment Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would extend rights and protections to more than 9,000 domestic workers – including house cleaners, nannies, and home health aides. On Tuesday, ahead of the Council’s vote on the bill, domestic workers and members of the D.C. chapter for the National Domestic Workers Alliance rallied outside of the Wilson Building.
D.C. Council Advances Bill That Makes Metrobus Service Free
The District is one step closer to free Metrobus service after the D.C. Council voted to advance a bill that would eliminate any cost to board buses in D.C. starting next July. The Metro for D.C. bill was approved 13-0 in a vote by the Committee of the Whole on...
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
Bowser Defends Nominee To Head Troubled D.C. 911 Agency Ahead Of Uncertain Confirmation Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday stridently defended her nominee to head D.C.’s troubled 911 agency, Karima Holmes. Holmes is facing an uncertain confirmation vote in the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where a key lawmaker says he plans to vote against the mayor’s nominee over longstanding concerns with how the D.C. Office of Communications handles 911 calls.
15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
PIanist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and will appear with Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola at the Library of Congress Friday. FAR FROM HOME: Cecilia Kim is far from home. Born in South Korea, the video artist also lived in Australia, England and Singapore before landing in D.C. Her work Far From Home will be on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington’s biennial exhibition. Learn more about it this Friday, when Kim will be in conversation with Betsy Johnson, an assistant curator at the Hirshorn. (Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; FREE)
D.C. Housing Authority Officials Face Questions And Skepticism Over Plans To Reform Troubled Agency
D.C. Housing Authority officials faced more than three hours of questions and criticism from lawmakers on Wednesday, much of which was focused on whether, how, and how quickly the troubled agency will be able to address dozens of deficiencies identified in a scathing federal audit last month. The audit conducted...
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them
Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
New Audit Delivers Another Blow To D.C.’s Embattled Forensics Lab
An audit of the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences found a variety of critical issues between 2018 and 2021. The D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences has failed to operate as an independent part of the justice system, a report from the Office of the D.C. Auditor has found. The report...
Embattled D.C. Housing Authority Says It Is Fixing Problems Found In Scathing Federal Review
The D.C. Housing Authority says it is undergoing an “urgent transformation” to address a “multitude of inherited problems” with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing, and will soon launch a citywide blitz to inspect and repair thousands of housing units serving low-income residents.
Local Uyghur Restaurants Serve As A Form Of Resistance, And Comfort, For Uyghur People Living In D.C. Region
Mirzat Salam, owner of Bostan Uyghur Cuisine in Arlington, never expected to get into the restaurant business. After attending medical school in Urumchi, the capital of China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, he moved to Istanbul in 2014. That’s where his parents and many other Uyghurs — a Turkic, majority-Muslim ethnic group native to Xinjiang — had immigrated to escape repression from the Chinese government.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
D.C. Attorney General Alleges Casa Ruby Founder Underpaid Staff, Stole Wages And Other Funds
D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is making additional allegations against the nonprofit Casa Ruby and its founder Ruby Corado, including that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and owes several thousands dollars to employees, landlords, and vendors. In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior...
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills
Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
Kids Can Read To A Dog At Montgomery County Public Libraries In December
A wise man named Groucho Marx once said “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This month, kids learning to read can decide for themselves during “Read To A Dog” sessions at select Montgomery County Public Library locations.
Here’s The Story Behind The Columbia Heights Holiday Tree, ‘Tiny Timber’
The holiday tree at D.C.’s Columbia Heights Civic Plaza is … modest. The tree’s humility sparked a lot of spirited conversation online, and now the tree dubbed “Tiny Timber” is even a long sleeve t-shirt. It all starts with a tweet from local Rebecca Rainey:
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0