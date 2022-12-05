Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team downs Albert Lea 92-62 Thursday evening to open 2022-2023 season
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team opened the 2022-2023 season in Albert Lea versus the Tigers in a Big 9 dual meet Thursday evening, and it was the Packers coming away with a convincing 92-62 victory. There were high finishers aplenty for Austin Thursday night, including the 200...
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team falls to Chatfield 55-40 Thursday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was looking for their first win of the season on their home court Thursday evening versus the Chatfield Gophers in a non-conference matchup, but it was the Gophers outscoring the Blossoms 26-15 in the second half on their way to a 55-40 win.
Austin Packers boys hockey downed by Mankato East 8-2 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers boys hockey team was on the road to All Seasons Arena in Mankato Thursday night for their Big 9 Conference opener versus the East Cougars, and it was the Cougars breaking the game wide open with six second-period goals on their way to an 8-2 win. Two...
Austin Packers girls basketball team nips Mankato East 51-49 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row at Ove Berven Gym Thursday night versus defending Big 9 Conference and Section 2AAA champion Mankato East, and in a hard-fought contest that went down to the wire, junior guard Marie Tolbert drained two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in regulation time to lift the Packers past the Cougars 51-49.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Buay Koak of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team!. Koak, a senior guard and the reigning Southeast Conference Player of the Year is one of the main reasons the Athletics are off to a 2-0 start as in the season opener versus Grand Meadow, Koak led the club in scoring with 27 points in a 97-35 win, and in LP’s second game of the season earlier this week versus Mabel-Canton, Koak led four Athletics in double figures with 35 points, plus he added 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in an 89-34 win.
List of events released for Hormel Institute’s “Paint the Town Pink” initiative
The Hormel Institute is gearing up for 2023 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP). PTTP is an annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. Since it started in 2011, PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. The 2023 PTTP...
Funeral announcements for 12/8/22
A funeral service will be held for Betty L. Merten, age 80 of Brownsdale at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.
