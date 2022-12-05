ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin Packers girls basketball team nips Mankato East 51-49 Thursday evening

The Austin Packers girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row at Ove Berven Gym Thursday night versus defending Big 9 Conference and Section 2AAA champion Mankato East, and in a hard-fought contest that went down to the wire, junior guard Marie Tolbert drained two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in regulation time to lift the Packers past the Cougars 51-49.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Buay Koak of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team!. Koak, a senior guard and the reigning Southeast Conference Player of the Year is one of the main reasons the Athletics are off to a 2-0 start as in the season opener versus Grand Meadow, Koak led the club in scoring with 27 points in a 97-35 win, and in LP’s second game of the season earlier this week versus Mabel-Canton, Koak led four Athletics in double figures with 35 points, plus he added 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in an 89-34 win.
Funeral announcements for 12/8/22

A funeral service will be held for Betty L. Merten, age 80 of Brownsdale at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.
