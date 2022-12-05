Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Buay Koak of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team!. Koak, a senior guard and the reigning Southeast Conference Player of the Year is one of the main reasons the Athletics are off to a 2-0 start as in the season opener versus Grand Meadow, Koak led the club in scoring with 27 points in a 97-35 win, and in LP’s second game of the season earlier this week versus Mabel-Canton, Koak led four Athletics in double figures with 35 points, plus he added 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in an 89-34 win.

LYLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO