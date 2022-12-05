Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Political notebook: Tulsa County Health Department gets piece of $43 million CDC grant
Say ahhhh: Oklahoma is receiving $43 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grants, with $8.35 million of it going to the Tulsa County Health Department. The state health department is getting $23.6 million, and the Oklahoma County Health Department $11.15 million. The grants are from a program for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson. A...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County Sheriff urges community to be wary of the “12 Scams of Christmas”
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott is urging the community to be conscious and careful of holiday season scammers. Scams can take many different forms but they tend to be in the form of promises, threats or asking consumers to pay certain ways. Here are some...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Armed activists march in Tulsa, claim inmate was wrongfully convicted of rape
TULSA, Okla. — A small group of armed activists, including the original Black Panthers, marched from Greenwood to the Tulsa County Courthouse in support of a man who they claim was wrongfully convicted of rape. Pamela Smith is an advocate for rape victims. She, along with the original Black...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Property Taxes Can Be Disputed
Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wayside Elementary to Have New Principal in June 2023
Wayside Elementary will have a new principal as of July 2023 according to a press release from the Bartlesville Public Schools. Wayside’s current principal, Ken Copeland, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Assistant Principal Eliot Smith move into the position of principal. A replacement for the assistant principal position will be named at a later date.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
pryorinfopub.com
CASA Spotlight Volunteer of the Month - Nancy Remington
PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County
Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officer Under Investigation
In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
Seneca Police seek to identify individuals
SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah
OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
pryorinfopub.com
Mayes County Blotter
3:16 am - Suspicious Person - RP advised that she can hear people talking outside and they have banged up against her house. Wants an officer to check it out. 4:46 am - Medical Emergency - 6 week old male difficult breathing. No health history, was 6 weeks premature, not changing color.
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ports hopes $15.74 million rail project at Port of Inola will attract new industry
INOLA, Okla. — Tulsa Ports is getting ready to embark on one of the largest projects the Port Authority said it has ever undertaken. Daniel Grisham, the Deputy Port Director, said by the end of January, construction is expected to get underway on a $15.76 million dollar rail project at the Port of Inola that will build 4.4 miles of new rail.
