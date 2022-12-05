ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward

A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ramona Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Property Taxes Can Be Disputed

Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wayside Elementary to Have New Principal in June 2023

Wayside Elementary will have a new principal as of July 2023 according to a press release from the Bartlesville Public Schools. Wayside’s current principal, Ken Copeland, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Assistant Principal Eliot Smith move into the position of principal. A replacement for the assistant principal position will be named at a later date.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

CASA Spotlight Volunteer of the Month - Nancy Remington

PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County

Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Officer Under Investigation

In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seneca Police seek to identify individuals

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
SENECA, MO
KRMG

Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
OOLOGAH, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

3:16 am - Suspicious Person - RP advised that she can hear people talking outside and they have banged up against her house. Wants an officer to check it out. 4:46 am - Medical Emergency - 6 week old male difficult breathing. No health history, was 6 weeks premature, not changing color.
MAYES COUNTY, OK

