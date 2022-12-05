Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Big Oil does little to act on climate despite vows, U.S. House panel says
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major energy companies are not doing enough to prevent the worst effects climate change despite public promises to fight the problem, a U.S. House panel said about documents released on Friday that it got in a probe.
fashionweekdaily.com
A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People
Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
Comments / 0