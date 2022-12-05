Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.

