Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
Sheldon and Sanborn Fire Crews Stop Fire at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A fire that broke out in the feed mill area of Kent Nutrition was stopped by local fire crews and Kent employees last night. According to a release from Sheldon Fire, fire fighters were paged to 1500 RMT Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a pallet cooler fire. Kent employees were already attempting to quench the blaze in the pallet machine with extinguishers along with the sprinkler system when responders arrived, and the building was moderately full of smoke with embers and heavy smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.
Parking Ban for Snow Removal in Downtown Spencer Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The City of Spencer declared a snow event yesterday banning parking on city streets until this morning, and has issued another ban in the Downtown Commercial District for tonight. The city put out a notice to have all cars cleared out of the Downtown area...
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
Omaha Man Critically Injured in Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The Iowa state patrol says an Omaha driver received life-threatening injuries when he drove into a semi near Sheldon yesterday. The report says 48 year old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue East of Sheldon when for some reason he crossed the center line and struck the rear axles of a semi driven by 22 year old Devon Stetson of Hull.
Northwest Bank in Spencer Catches Miracle League
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This afternoon saw an unusual fundraiser at Northwest Bank in Spencer. Financial Advisor Dean Jacobsen says a college friend was the reason for the appearance of baseball gloves in the bank. The Miracle League of Sioux City’s mission is to raise money to provide ways...
University of Okoboji Winter Games Nearing
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The University of Okoboji Winter Games committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 cheerleading class. Eight individuals are selected each year. Nomination forms are available at the winter games website along with the requirements. Nominees must be at least 18 and live or work in Dickinson County. Following the nominations the public will be allowed to voted on January 4th and 5th.
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
Sports Schedule: 12/9/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up this weekend for sports. In Girls and Boys High School Basketball on Saturday Estherville Lincoln Central hosts Okoboji and South O’Brien travels to Sloan to play Westwood. For Girls Wrestling Spencer will go to teh Riverside Tournament in...
