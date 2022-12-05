Read full article on original website
Kanye West Loses Honorary Degree from AI Chicago for Spreading Antisemitic Hate
Kanye West has lost friends, business deals and billions of dollars for his hatred, and now he can add losing an honorary college degree to his woes ... cause the School of the Art Institute of Chicago has taken it away. According to a school letter, obtained by TMZ, honchos...
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite 'GMA3' Internal Review
There's growing suspicion T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are pumping the brakes on their relationship while ABC investigates their romance ... but we're told the couple's going full steam ahead. The 'GMA3' anchors have not been spotted together publicly since one week ago today when they signed off for the...
Diddy Announces Surprise Baby Girl Named After Him, Born in October
1:51 PM PT -- A source close to Diddy tells TMZ ... the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We're still not sure who the mother is at this point. Diddy has added another member to the family ... announcing he's welcomed a baby girl into his life, who really takes after her old man.
Bam Margera Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Put On Ventilator
Bam Margera is in a hospital battling a very serious case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19 ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the situation tell us Bam was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. He then tested positive for Covid while in the hospital ... and since then we're told doctors decided to put him on a ventilator. He's being treated in ICU, but his condition is stable.
Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small
Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums. The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?
Styles P Rips Drake Over 21 Savage's Nas Comments
Drake is catching a stray from Styles P, who is reflecting on the short-lived Nas vs. 21 Savage "beef" ... and thinking Drizzy shoulda nipped the rift in the bud before it bloomed. The Lox legend was a guest on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" where he stated he liked,...
Gayle King Calls T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair 'Very Messy'
Gayle King is weighing in on the T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach drama, calling the whole situation a "sloppy mess" -- but insists she's not gloating about her morning TV competition's crisis. The "CBS Mornings" cohost dropped her 2 cents Thursday night on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... after Andy Cohen teed...
Tia Mowry Spending Holidays with Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce
Tia Mowry and her estranged husband are coming back together ... at least for the holidays, 'cause they'll be spending them together as one happy family. We caught up with the "Sister, Sister" star and asked about her holiday plans this year ... now that she's filed to divorce her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict.
Madonna’s VMA For 'Papa Don't Preach' Sells At Auction
One of Madonna's iconic '80s MTV Video Music Awards -- this one for "Best Female Video" -- has a new home after a lucky buyer snatched it off the auction block. RR Auction tells TMZ ... Madonna's VMA, aka the Moonman trophy, for her hit song "Papa Don't Preach" went to the highest bidder, who dropped $38,484.
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
It was a full week without T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the "GMA3" desk ... and Kim and Kanye came together again for the sake of their kid. So we gotta ask ...
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance
Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
Backstreet Boys Perform at NYC Jingle Ball Amid Nick Carter Lawsuit
Nick Carter is still front and center with the Backstreet Boys, and based on their live performance Friday night ... fans are backing him after a woman sued him for sexual battery. BSB took the stage at MSG for Jingle Ball -- singing the Wham! classic, "Last Christmas" -- and...
YG & Lil Wayne Tribute Slim 400, Dead Homies on 'Miss My Dawgs' Song
YG is honoring his late friend Slim 400 with help from Lil Wayne on a new sobering track on the one-year anniversary of his murder. The song "Miss My Dawgs" borrows a script from Wayne's 2004 'Carter 1' track with the RIP vibes and features both rap stars rapping fondly of the lost loved ones using big crimson energy.
Johnny Knoxville Sued For Emotional Distress Over Home Prank
Johnny Knoxville is known for his elaborate pranks, but his latest may have gone too far ... resulting in a lawsuit from a guy who says it caused him emotional distress. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Jackass' star is being sued by Khalil Khan over a home prank. Khan says he was hired to do a routine repair job through TaskRabbit but ended up getting way more than he bargained for.
Vince Staples Fans Freak Out Over 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo
Vince Staples is boosting his acting resume with a cameo on the award-winning sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," and fans are demanding an encore!!!. The Long Beach-bred rapper guest starred as Maurice ... a potential love interest for show creator Quinta Brunson's character, Janine. The Wednesday night episode also featured NBA champ...
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight. The New York rapper...
A Boogie Celebrates Birthday in Times Square with Fans
Tia Mowry Says She'll Try Pepsi and Milk Trend with a Festive Twist. First Gen Z Congressmember Denied D.C. Apartment Due to Bad Credit. Alicia Keys Debates If 'City Of Gods' Is The New 'Empire State Of Mind'. 0:34. Celeb Hotspot CFO’s Violent And Racist Tirade Continues As Accusations Fly...
Fat Joe & Uncle Luke Clear the Air on Who Discovered Pitbull, Trick Daddy
12:34 PM PT -- Fat Joe and Uncle Luke have buried the hatchet and cleared the air about who discovered who -- and who's owed credit ... with FJ conceding, yeah ... it was Luke. The two hip hop legends hopped on an IG Live to set the record straight,...
