TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
TMZ.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite 'GMA3' Internal Review

There's growing suspicion T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are pumping the brakes on their relationship while ABC investigates their romance ... but we're told the couple's going full steam ahead. The 'GMA3' anchors have not been spotted together publicly since one week ago today when they signed off for the...
TMZ.com

Diddy Announces Surprise Baby Girl Named After Him, Born in October

1:51 PM PT -- A source close to Diddy tells TMZ ... the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We're still not sure who the mother is at this point. Diddy has added another member to the family ... announcing he's welcomed a baby girl into his life, who really takes after her old man.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
TMZ.com

Bam Margera Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Put On Ventilator

Bam Margera is in a hospital battling a very serious case of pneumonia, complicated by COVID-19 ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the situation tell us Bam was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. He then tested positive for Covid while in the hospital ... and since then we're told doctors decided to put him on a ventilator. He's being treated in ICU, but his condition is stable.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TMZ.com

Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small

Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums. The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?
TMZ.com

Styles P Rips Drake Over 21 Savage's Nas Comments

Drake is catching a stray from Styles P, who is reflecting on the short-lived Nas vs. 21 Savage "beef" ... and thinking Drizzy shoulda nipped the rift in the bud before it bloomed. The Lox legend was a guest on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" where he stated he liked,...
TMZ.com

Gayle King Calls T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair 'Very Messy'

Gayle King is weighing in on the T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach drama, calling the whole situation a "sloppy mess" -- but insists she's not gloating about her morning TV competition's crisis. The "CBS Mornings" cohost dropped her 2 cents Thursday night on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... after Andy Cohen teed...
TMZ.com

Tia Mowry Spending Holidays with Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry and her estranged husband are coming back together ... at least for the holidays, 'cause they'll be spending them together as one happy family. We caught up with the "Sister, Sister" star and asked about her holiday plans this year ... now that she's filed to divorce her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict.
TMZ.com

Madonna’s VMA For 'Papa Don't Preach' Sells At Auction

One of Madonna's iconic '80s MTV Video Music Awards -- this one for "Best Female Video" -- has a new home after a lucky buyer snatched it off the auction block. RR Auction tells TMZ ... Madonna's VMA, aka the Moonman trophy, for her hit song "Papa Don't Preach" went to the highest bidder, who dropped $38,484.
TMZ.com

Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond

Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

It was a full week without T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the "GMA3" desk ... and Kim and Kanye came together again for the sake of their kid. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance

Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
TMZ.com

YG & Lil Wayne Tribute Slim 400, Dead Homies on 'Miss My Dawgs' Song

YG is honoring his late friend Slim 400 with help from Lil Wayne on a new sobering track on the one-year anniversary of his murder. The song "Miss My Dawgs" borrows a script from Wayne's 2004 'Carter 1' track with the RIP vibes and features both rap stars rapping fondly of the lost loved ones using big crimson energy.
TMZ.com

Johnny Knoxville Sued For Emotional Distress Over Home Prank

Johnny Knoxville is known for his elaborate pranks, but his latest may have gone too far ... resulting in a lawsuit from a guy who says it caused him emotional distress. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Jackass' star is being sued by Khalil Khan over a home prank. Khan says he was hired to do a routine repair job through TaskRabbit but ended up getting way more than he bargained for.
TMZ.com

Vince Staples Fans Freak Out Over 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo

Vince Staples is boosting his acting resume with a cameo on the award-winning sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," and fans are demanding an encore!!!. The Long Beach-bred rapper guest starred as Maurice ... a potential love interest for show creator Quinta Brunson's character, Janine. The Wednesday night episode also featured NBA champ...
TMZ.com

A Boogie Celebrates Birthday in Times Square with Fans

